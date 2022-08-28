 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HopeHealth holds legislative reception

  • 0
NHCW 2022 | Lake City Open House

HopeHealth Chief of Staff Sallie Bachman speaks at the legislative reception at the grand reopening of the HopeHealth medical and dental clinic in Lake City on Aug. 11.

 Grayson Markle, HOPEHEALTH

LAKE CITY, S.C. — HopeHealth celebrated National Health Center Week by hosting a legislative reception Aug. 11 at the new HopeHealth location in Lake City.

National Health Center Week is held every August to bring awareness to the importance of community health centers like HopeHealth.

The legislative reception was well-attended by community leaders and elected officials who serve Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. The officials were invited to share in the grand reopening of HopeHealth in Lake City, exploring the new facility and its amenities.

HopeHealth partnered with Dramatic Coffee Beans for the event.

The youth development organization based in Lake City performed a short skit about the school-based clinics HopeHealth offers.

People are also reading…

Nicole Echols, director of external affairs, said, “We have partnered with the Dramatic Coffee Beans in order to highlight our school-based clinic in Lake City and all of the new and creative things we are doing to provide quality health care to the students of Florence School District 3.”

HopeHealth’s new 6,700-square-foot space holds a medical clinical suite and a separate dental suite, with dental services now provided by Colin Spencer, DDSm and Jenna Doyle, DMD. HopeHealth in Lake City provides services to patients of all ages.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Redacted affidavit reveals more details about police search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert