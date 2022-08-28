HopeHealth holds legislative reception

LAKE CITY, S.C. — HopeHealth celebrated National Health Center Week by hosting a legislative reception Aug. 11 at the new HopeHealth location in Lake City.

National Health Center Week is held every August to bring awareness to the importance of community health centers like HopeHealth.

The legislative reception was well-attended by community leaders and elected officials who serve Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. The officials were invited to share in the grand reopening of HopeHealth in Lake City, exploring the new facility and its amenities.

HopeHealth partnered with Dramatic Coffee Beans for the event.

The youth development organization based in Lake City performed a short skit about the school-based clinics HopeHealth offers.

Nicole Echols, director of external affairs, said, “We have partnered with the Dramatic Coffee Beans in order to highlight our school-based clinic in Lake City and all of the new and creative things we are doing to provide quality health care to the students of Florence School District 3.”

HopeHealth’s new 6,700-square-foot space holds a medical clinical suite and a separate dental suite, with dental services now provided by Colin Spencer, DDSm and Jenna Doyle, DMD. HopeHealth in Lake City provides services to patients of all ages.