HopeHealth officials make presentation at convention

FLORENCE — HopeHealth Chief Medical Officer Ed Behling, RPh, MD, and clinical pharmacist Alanna Scott, PharmD, presented at the 2022 South Carolina Pharmacy Association’s Annual Convention.

The convention, held in Charleston, South Carolina from June 24-27, helped advance the SCPhA’s mission to serve its members, enabling them to advance the practice and science of pharmacy.

The presentation featured the integration of pharmacists into the primary care setting, utilizing HopeHealth as a case study.

Behling and Scott shared information about the value HopeHealth’s clinical pharmacy team has added to patient care, improving outcomes while also serving as a time-saving measure for providers. The physician/pharmacist team discussed the different perspectives that physicians and pharmacists have when approaching patient care.

“These perspectives are both helpful and important to providing excellent patient care from a collaborative health care team,” Scott shares.

Of her time at the conference, Scott said, “It is an honor to take part in the care of our patients and serve alongside our excellent team of health care providers at HopeHealth. I enjoyed sharing some of the highlights of this experience with my colleagues and peers at the South Carolina Pharmacy Association Annual Convention.”

