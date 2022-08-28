HopeHealth opens facility in Hemingway

HEMINGWAY, S.C. — HopeHealth hosted a grand opening brunch at HopeHealth in Hemingway for community leaders and local elected officials as part of the August 7-13 National Health Center Week celebrations.

Attendees enjoyed the Aug. 12 event, which consisted of grand opening festivities and tours of the new Hemingway facility. The event also featured speeches from HopeHealth representatives, local council members, and the mayor of Hemingway.

“We are excited to extend our services to the Hemingway community,” said Falecia Miller, associate vice president of clinical operations for the south region. “As a federally qualified health center, we are charged with making the impossible possible. Through strategic steps and community engagement, we are able to offer high quality health services to yet another rural community. The community, HopeHealth senior leadership staff, providers like Dr. Steve Reeves, and clinical staff are excited about the future of the Hemingway office and what we will continue to offer in the way of a holistic plan of care.”

HopeHealth in Hemingway provides primary care and support services to patients of all ages, such as prevention and management of chronic conditions, minor illness treatment, immunizations, health screenings, and more.

HopeHealth provides primary and specialty health care services for all ages in Florence, Aiken (infectious diseases), Clarendon, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.