HopeHealth schedules AIDSWalk for Dec. 3

Registration begins at 9 a.m. in the Meditation Garden, with the program and noncompetitive awareness walk starting at 10. Participants will receive a free AIDSWalk T-shirt and to-go box lunch, while supplies last.

AIDSWalk has been hosted by HopeHealth since 1993, and serves to bring awareness about the importance of prevention, treatment, and breaking the stigma associated with HIV/AIDS. In addition to T-shirts, balloon animals, and door prizes, attendees can enjoy music by DJ Stylz. HopeHealth staff will provide free health screenings and information on programs and services available at HopeHealth. Attendees can pre-register for the event online by visiting hope-health.org/aidswalk-2022.