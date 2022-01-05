Horry Telephone Cooperative offering free wi-fi in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – Horry Telephone Cooperative is now offering free public Wi-Fi hotspots in the parking lots of the Saffold Community Center and the Centenary Community Center in Marion County. Residents can now access the free service Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
“We’re making tremendous progress with our broadband expansion efforts in Gresham, Britton’s Neck and Centenary,” HTC Chief Executive of Corporate Strategy and Analytics Von Todd said. “By the end of this school year, we will have served more than 1,300 households that did not have broadband access prior to the onset of the pandemic.”
Todd said HTC is committed to bridging the digital divide in Marion County, and is pleased to offer the hotspots as a temporary option for residents that currently lack access to the internet at home. In working with the Marion County School District and Marion County leaders, HTC was able to identify areas of need.
The service is being offered while HTC’s crews work to bring fiber to hundreds of households throughout southern Marion County.
"We are truly appreciative of the huge, positive impact that HTC is making in Marion County,” Marion County Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said. “Their commitment to closing the connection gap and expanding broadband access for our learners and families in our rural areas will provide a plethora of resources that would not have been otherwise available in this digital age."
Visitors can park at one of the designated hotspots and search for the SSID “HTC Free WiFi.” No password is needed to access the Wi-Fi signal. Content restrictions will be applied and streaming video will not be allowed.
HTC Wi-Fi Hotspot Locations & Instructions
W.R. Saffold Community Center
6874 Highway 908
Gresham, SC
Centenary Community Center
4904 S. Highway 41-A
Marion, SC