Horry Telephone Cooperative offering free wi-fi in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – Horry Telephone Cooperative is now offering free public Wi-Fi hotspots in the parking lots of the Saffold Community Center and the Centenary Community Center in Marion County. Residents can now access the free service Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“We’re making tremendous progress with our broadband expansion efforts in Gresham, Britton’s Neck and Centenary,” HTC Chief Executive of Corporate Strategy and Analytics Von Todd said. “By the end of this school year, we will have served more than 1,300 households that did not have broadband access prior to the onset of the pandemic.”

Todd said HTC is committed to bridging the digital divide in Marion County, and is pleased to offer the hotspots as a temporary option for residents that currently lack access to the internet at home. In working with the Marion County School District and Marion County leaders, HTC was able to identify areas of need.

The service is being offered while HTC’s crews work to bring fiber to hundreds of households throughout southern Marion County.