FLORENCE, S.C. — An internal investigation of the CEO and executive director of the Housing Authority of Florence is underway after she was placed on administrative leave by the authority’s Board of Commissioners.

Discussion of what is being investigated took place during an executive session, the contents of which are confidential, at Monday’s called meeting. When the board came out of executive session, all but one board member voted in favor of putting Clamentine Elmore on paid executive leave until the investigation is complete.

“This is her time for a paid vacation to get an investigation to get her name cleared, and as I spoke in executive session, for her to come back and run the agency the best that she can run it, because she has done it, and there’s a lot going on,” board member Linda Williams said. “I think her name should be cleared, and the only way we can clear her name is to put her on administrative leave.”

Elmore said at the meeting that she was unsure what she was being investigated for. The board heard a number of confidential reports during executive session, which it voted to accept after the session ended.

“Should I have the right to know what I’m being investigated about?” she asked.

After the board voted to put Elmore on administrative leave, it re-entered executive session to discuss what board Chair Douglas Hawkins called “an employment issue.”

The board also voted to immediately end a contract with its attorney, Mark Buyck III, at the firm Willcox Buyck and Williams.

Elmore grew up in Lake City and spent around 26 years working for the federal government before becoming the authority’s first African American executive director in 2017.

The city of Florence is investigating a member of the Housing Authority of Florence Board of Commissioners, according to Amanda Pope, the city’s marketing, communications and municipal services director.

Pope said she was unable to say which board member is under investigation.

Hawkins did not respond to a request for comment.