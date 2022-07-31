HOW SAFE IS YOUR SCHOOL: Florence 1 Schools have multiple lines of defense

FLORENCE — Florence 1 School District uses multiple pieces – from metal detectors and 1,642 security cams to school resources officers and campus security police – to keep teachers, staff and students safe, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said.

“The world is just a dangerous place – whether it’s a school, movie theater or grocery store. These things are occurring far too often. I think at the schools, we are preparing, we are putting things in place that if, unfortunately, an event occurred, we’ve got protocols and procedures to limit the violence that may occur in our schools.” O’Malley said.

Florence 1 Schools start classes on Monday.

Last week, a woman was arrested at Love Field, an airport in Dallas, after opening fire in the terminal building. The woman was shot by police. No other injuries were reported.

Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at a Fourth of July celebration in Highland Park, Illinois. In April, 15 people were injured in a mass shooting at the Columbiana Centre Mall in Columbia, South Carolina.

School security jumped into the national spotlight again after the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in the deadliest school shooting attack in nearly a decade More than 15 others were wounded in the attack. The shooter was killed by law enforcement officers an hour and 14 minutes after the first shots were fired.

The National Center for Education Statistics reported 93 school shootings with casualties at public and private elementary and secondary schools during the 2021-22 school year. Forty-three of those shootings resulted in deaths.

In July, the South Carolina Department of Education upgraded its Model Safe School Checklist. All school districts in the state are required to complete the checklist and submit updated plans to the state education department by Sept. 1.

The checklist prompts districts to list the name of law enforcement agencies that assisted in updating its “Comprehensive Safety Plan,” to indicate whether schools have processes in place to conduct site assessments, and to identify appropriate internal and external groups with which school safety plans have been shared.

O’Malley said the Model Safe School Checklist is a basic guideline. The Florence 1 School district’s security protocols greatly exceed those basic requirement.

F1S SCHOOL SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Monthly lockdown drills in every school. The state requirement for lockdown drills is twice a year. The lockdown drills are important because students and staff need to know what to do in case of an active shooter emergency, O’Malley said.

School district officials have meet with each building administrator to review safety and security protocols. The best way to secure each school campus has been reviewed. Installation of fencing has been considered to make it more difficult to enter school property. Staff and student access points into the schools also have been limited, O’Malley said.

All doors leading inside and outside of a school building will be locked at all times. Three employees at each school will conduct random checks of all building doors to ensure they are locked. “We want to make sure the only entrance that people would come to is the front door – whether it’s our maintenance staff or a parent coming to pick up their child at school,” he said.

In addition, most classroom doors automatically lock when the doors are closed and children present in the classroom, which makes it more difficult for an active shooter or suspicious person to enter a classroom, he said. “We are basically under a lockdown during the day whenever school is in session.”

School administrators will meet with Florence and Timmonsville police chiefs and Florence County sheriff to review security protocols. “Given what occurred in Texas, we want to make sure we are all on the same page and speaking the same language if an event occurs. “The law enforcement in this county has always been fantastic and have been a great partner. We just want to update every school year where we are and what those protocols are for the school and for law enforcement.”

New metal detectors have been installed at every high school, alternative school and middle school in the district. The latest technology allows multiple people to pass through the detectors at once, O’Malley said.

Phones have been added to every classroom. This allows teachers to have contact with the main officer or outside world if an emergency occurs.

The school district also has worked to remove mobile classrooms from schools. Four years ago, the district had 170 mobile classrooms. The number will be less than 30 for the 2022-23 school year.

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS

School resources officers will be stationed at all high schools and middle schools, O’Malley said. In addition, the district has hired campus security police to help keep school buildings secure. The district has QR codes in classroom buildings. The school resources officers and campus security police scan the QR codes while they are making their rounds, which allows school officials to make sure all areas of each facility have been secured. Each campus security officer and school resource officer carries an iPad, which allows them to constant check security cameras during the school day.

Two school resource officer supervisors – one from Florence County and one from the city of Florence, patrol the areas and also patrol the elementary schools.

School resources officers are certified law-enforcement officers. They work for the Timmonsville Police Department, Florence Police Department or Florence County Sheriff’s Office, O’Malley said.

It’s important to have a police officer that students and staff know on campus, O’Malley said. “That relationship with law enforcement is priceless. They really help coordinate some of the security in the schools by having those conversations of I’ve seen something and they are saying something.”

All school resource officers are armed, which provides a level of security, O’Malley said. The officers also know what’s happening in the community and can help make sure it’s not coming into the schools.

“Having law enforcement on campus all the time is another way of deterring violent acts that may occur at schools,” he said.

Florence Police Lt. Brian Barley said school resource officers attend active-assailant training every year. Several scenarios are reviewed and prepare the school resource officers to react if someone or group of people launch an attack on campus.

The police department also trains with Florence County Emergency Management Services and Florence County Sheriff’s Office to prepare for an attack at Florence 1 Schools, he said.

“It prepares us to communicate as effectively as possible,” Barley said.

Each school resource officer has the basic training from the Criminal Justice Academy as well as the annual active-assailant training, he said.

COMMUNICATIONS

Each school principal has created a security team this school year, O’Malley said. The team uses people in different departments and different areas to review school safety protocols during the school year and update them as necessary, O’Malley said.

“They will talk monthly about what’s going on, people feel safe and what can be improved,” he said. They also will review the monthly lockdown drill to see where improvements can be made.

At the district’s three high schools, a separate safety meeting will be held with students. “They know a lot more about what’s going on than we do as adults,” he said. It will help the students feel safe and provide extra information to increase security at high schools.

The district has a Linksys system that is connected to all the students 1-on-1 computers. It sends texts, voice mail and emails, which allows the district to communicate with the entire student community with the push of a button, O’Malley said.

The district uses Gaggle – a software application – to manage student safety and well-being on the school-provided computers, O’Malley said. It has algorithms that take a look at messages if they are dealing with violence, guns or some sort of inappropriate conversations. The messages get flagged to let building administrators know about it. Also, Gaggle has people monitoring the message and can act if a person messages about suicide or some other type of self-harm, O’Malley said. When that type of messages is flagged, the person notifies the school administrator, law enforcement or parent, O’Malley said. The district also uses GoGuardian that also filters content to keep students safer online.

Community and student awareness remains the best deterrent to school violence, O’Malley said.

“If people see something, they need to tell somebody. If you see something, say something,” he said.

If a parent notices a backdoor is open when they are dropping of their children at school, they need to tell a school official, O’Malley said.

“We need everyone to help us keep our schools safe,” he said.

ATHLETIC ACTIVITIES

The district has a clear-bag policy for athletic events. Purses, handbags, etc. must be see through, O’Malley said. Everyone will be scanned with a metal-detector wand when they enter the football stadium.

“We have those processes in place for each of our athletic events,” O’Malley said.

Morning News reporter Taylor Ford contributed to this report.