Hundreds join event to fight suicide

COWARD, S.C. — Hundreds of runners and walkers showed up to bring awareness and to join the fight against suicide at The Run for Brighter Days 5K Saturday morning at Lynches River County Park.
The ninth annual Run for Brighter Days 5K, sponsored by The Jonathan Foundation, kicked off with a kid’s fun walk at 7:45 a.m. followed by the race at 8:30 a.m.
Christine Ciocco, director of initiatives for The Jonathan Foundation, said the run was a bit different this year with COVID-19 precautions in place but the pre-registration numbers were at an all-time high.
“We asked everybody to wear their mask here and at the start of the race, in addition to when they come back, and we’ve packaged food for everybody and have water on-site that they can grab on their own,” Ciocco said. “It’s been a little different, but we’ve still seen a great turnout and we’re very excited.”
The event coincided with National Suicide Prevention Month, National Suicide Prevention Week (Sept. 6-12), World Suicide Prevention Day (Sept. 10) and The Jonathan Foundation’s national program "Be That Friend."
Lynn Bullock, president of The Jonathan Foundation, said the organization is on a mission to touch the lives of teens who are at risk through assessment, education and support. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for young people ages 15 to 29 and the 10th leading causing of death in the United States overall.
“We provide services to local teens in the area and we provide an annual suicide awareness and prevention program called ‘Be That Friend,’” Bullock said. “That program goes out throughout the nation through our mothers group- Mothers Against Suicide. We’ve got about 1,500 mothers who have joined to help take that campaign across the nation. This year, we’re stepping out a bit to pick up the torch with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s Project 2025, which is all about focusing on some targeted areas that have shown to be more at-risk for suicide.”
“The thought is that, by focusing on these target areas, we as a nation can reduce suicide by 20 percent by 2025,” Bullock said.
Participants were given T-shirts, medals and complimentary snacks, and a live band performed following the race.
For more information or to donate to the organization, please visit thejonathanfoundation.org
