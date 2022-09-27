Hurricane Ian could bring flooding to Pee Dee

FLORENCE – Hurricane Ian could bring heavy rain, possible flooding and isolated tornadoes to the Pee Dee on Friday and Saturday, according to the 10:15 a.m. Monday National Weather Service briefing.

Hurricane Ian grew stronger as it passed the western tip of Cuba and enters the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. It could intensify into a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 140 mph. It is expected to make landfall along the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday.

On Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be two of the most likely targets for Ian. If it strikes the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, it will be the first direct hit by a hurricane since 1921.

Chances are increasing that northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina will be impacted by Hurricane Ian by the end of the week, National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff said in a press statement.

Moisture from Ian will spread north and interact with a coastal front, which will create a potential for heavy rainfall and flooding. There also is a potential for isolated tornadoes this weekend, Pfaff said.

Much of the Pee Dee region is expected to receive 4-6 inches of rain as Ian passes. Rainfall is expected to increase across the area during Friday. The heaviest rain is expected late Friday and early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service hurricane forecast.

The rainfall likely will lead to flooding along vulnerable and low-lying areas.

The amount of rainfall predicted along the South Carolina coast will be 6-8 inches as the hurricane storms through South Carolina.

Francis Marion University is entering preparation mode for Hurricane Ian, Vice President of University Communications John Sweeney said.

The university is securing the campus against the elements. Those procedures could intensify as the week progresses.

The only public event scheduled on campus this weekend is the women’s volleyball game at 2 p.m. Saturday against Southern Wesleyan University. A decision on whether to play that game or postpone it will be made later this week, he said.

Francis Marion University is a state university. Any decision to close state universities would be made by the governor’s office, Sweeney said.

Area high schools have decided to move football games to Wednesday and Thursday night because of Hurricane Ian.

Hartsville’s game at home against South Florence has been moved to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

“There is a chance it could get moved to Wednesday night. We will not make that decision until late Monday or early Tuesday,” Hartsville athletic director Brad Boob stated in an email.

Wednesday gamesPorter-Gaud at Trinity Collegiate, 6:30 p.m.

Pinewood Academy at Pee Dee Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Carvers Bay at Johnsonville, 7 p.m.

West Florence at Myrtle Beach, 7 p.m.

North Myrtle Beach at Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Hemingway at East Clarendon, 7:30 p.m.

Dillon at Loris, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday games

Lake View at Green Sea Floyds, 7 p.m.

Laurence Manning at Heathwood Hall, 7 p.m.

Aynor at Manning, 7:30 p.m.

South Florence at Hartsville, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Latta, 7:30 p.m.

Mullins at Lee Central, 7:30 p.m.

Williamsburg Academy at Lee Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Chesterfield at North Central, 7:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry at The King’s Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Lake City at Crestwood, 7:30 p.m.

Cheraw at Andrew Jackson, 7:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian at Carolina Academy, 6 p.m.

Friday games

Marlboro County at Darlington, 7:30 p.m.

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m.

Monday game

Marion at Andrews, 7:30 p.m., if it isn’t played Friday

Oct. 7

Hilton Island Prep at Florence Christian, 7:30 p.m.

All games are subject to change later in the week depending upon Hurricane Ian updates.

Morning News Sports reporter Scott Chancey contributed to this report.