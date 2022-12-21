Ideas for last-minute holiday shopping

FLORENCE, S.C. — Last-minute shopping can be a hassle so close to Christmas Day, but downtown Florence has everything you need all in one place.

“Downtown offers so many unique gift ideas that are great for last-minute shopping,” Florence Downtown Development Manager Hannah Davis said.

For women, there are boutiques such as MiLadies and Mainstream that offer clothing.

For men, Cru Wine and Tab offers gifts.

Consider the Lilies is another little shop that has gifts for everyone under the tree this season.

“Gift cards make a great last-minute gift as well. If you are looking to create something special and unique, The DIY Place is perfect for creating gifts,” Davis said.

There are also experiences that you can give as well.

Yoga passes to Balance Yoga or a gift card to ChocoBella for tasty treats are options.

“A great thing to look at before going out is checking store hours,” Davis said. "Checking these times before heading out is important to avoid driving a long distance just to get to a store and not be able to go inside. Parking downtown is free, and there are gift guides and shopping directories located on the Florencedowntown.com website so you can get your list together and check those boxes off before we turn the Christmas Day corner."

The National Retail Federation forecast 91% of U.S. consumers plan to celebrate the winter holidays — Hannukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

The NRF 2022 Consumer Holiday Survey showed gift cards atop the consumer gift wish this season. Clothing or accessories was second, followed by books and other media, electronics, home decor, jewelry, personal car, sporting goods, home improvement and other.

The survey's Top 10 gift cards to purchase were restaurant, department store, bank-issued, coffee shop, online merchant, grocery store/gasoline, electronics story, book store and food-delivery service.

The survey also showed that 52% of holiday shoppers planned to hit the stores between Dec. 17 and Dec. 24.