Index for A1

Abby, A4
Business, A4
Classifieds, B4
Comics, B3
Crossword, B5
Sports, B1
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Around 120 students walked out of Darlington High School Monday morning during the school's Black History Month program alleging they had been denied the opportunity to perform a play the way they wanted to during the program.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The industrial park at the intersection of I-95 and S.C. 327 has secured another company.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A medical emergency Wednesday morning ended in a three-car crash on Cheves Street at the Ravenel Street intersection.
FLORENCE, S.C. — When he got of out prison and arrived at the House of Hope, Casey Lenahan wouldn’t have believed anyone who told him that he …
FLORENCE, S.C. — Getting COVID-19 three times has left Jenny Hunt's doctors puzzled. "Everybody is stunned when I tell them I got it a third time," Hunt said. "I don't know why it keeps attacking me but it's no fun."
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A west Florence resident was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment following a late morning fire.
LAKE CITY, S.C. — State Rep. Roger Kirby will be seeking another seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives. Kirby held a campaign kickoff event Saturday morning at the Ronald McNair Memorial to announce his campaign for the Democratic nomination in House District 101.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a person for whom they have warrants.
FLORENCE – Harvest Hope of the Pee Dee will be acquiring and moving into a new building in the spring 2023. Harvest Hope is located at the Pee Dee Farmers Market. Its new home will be located at 2701 Alex Lee Blvd.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City Police Department announced Monday that 29-year-old Damien Muldrow has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshal Se…
