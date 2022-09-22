INDEX FOR A1

16 Pages
Volume 99, Issue 241
Ask Amy, A5
Business, B8
Classifieds, B5
Comics, B3
Obituaries, A6
Opinion, A7
Puzzle, B3
Sports, B1
What to Watch, A5
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A motorist who lived through an early Saturday morning single-vehicle rollover crash on Church Street near June Lane was then apparently the victim of a hit-and-run and their body found in the roadway near the intersection of Ingram and Lawson streets where it was either dragged or dumped.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Person of the Year is James Marvin Owen.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County Democratic candidates said freedom is on the line in the Nov. 8 general election and emphasized the significa…
FLORENCE – City of Florence Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin said it is recommended that Florence needs up to 1,000 residential properties or people i…
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
FLORENCE – Briggs Elementary School students stood in two groups outside the school Wednesday morning. Cheers erupted as Principal Tara Newton…
FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLaurin Elementary School Assistant Principal Amy Williams, like other staff at the school, attended a brief meeting following classes but, unlike her fellow staff members, she left the assembly as the system's assistant principal of the year.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- An early Thursday morning fire 3814 Pine Needles Road destroyed the house, damaged a second house, destroyed three cars and damaged a fourth.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Circle Park Behavioral Health Services will be able to expand its services when South Carolina receives its portion -- approximately $300 million -- from the national opioid settlement, Chief Executive Officer Clyde Nance said.
The DOJ has charged 47 people in an alleged scheme that stole $250M from a program aimed at feeding Minnesota children during the pandemic, feds say.
