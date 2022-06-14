It's going to be hot for Tuesday's primaries

Tuesday’s Republican and Democrat primaries are going to be hot.

Both primaries have hotly contested races, but the National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the Pee Dee region for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast calls for a high in Florence of 104 degrees, but it will feel like its above 110 degrees once you factor in the humidity.

Registered voters can go to the polls today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Voters will need to be prepared for the heat, and expect to wait outside in a line. Doctors recommend limiting exposure to excessive heat. To help beat the heat, wear light-colored clothing and stay hydrated.

When you get to the polling site, voters will need to present photo identification card.

Accepted forms of photo identification are a South Carolina driver’s license or REAL ID, South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card, South Carolina Voter Registration Card which includes a photo, a federal military ID or a U.S. Passport ID card.

If you do not have a photo id, a registered voter can still vote, but needs to present their current voter registration card, sign an affidavit provided by poll managers, who will give the voter a provisional ballot. It will be counted unless the county board of education determines the affidavit is false.

South Carolina held its first-ever early voting period between May 31 and June 10.

The final early voting period totals have been released by the state’s Election Commission. Statewide, 100,450 registered voters cast ballots.

In Darlington County, 1,698 people voted between May 31 and June 10. In Florence County, 4,418 registered voters cast their ballots.

Voters who requested an absentee ballot, but haven’t completed and returned it yet, will need to hand deliver it to the county election office.

For the ballot to count, it must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. The voter’s oath must be signed and a witness must sign and provide his/her address before the ballot is returned. A third-party is allowed to deliver the absentee ballot. The third party must complete the authorized returnee form and provide a photo ID when returning the ballot in person.

Voters are only allowed to cast ballots in one of the primaries – either Republican or Democrat. Visit www.scvote.gov before heading to the polls to access your sample ballot and find your polling place.

Federal, state, county and city offices will be on the Republican and Democrat ballots Tuesday.

Here are the positions on the ballot. Some of the county and city positions will not be on the ballot unless voters live in their districts.

DEMOCRAT PRIMARY

Federal elections

U.S. Senate: Catherine Fleming Bruce, Angela Geter, Krystle Matthews

U.S. House District 6: Michael Addison, James E. “Jim” Clyburn, Greg Marcel Dixon

State elections

Governor: Carlton Boyd; Joe Cunningham; Mia McLeod; Calvin CJ Mack McMillian, William H. Williams

State Superintendent of Education: Gary L. Burgess, Lisa Ellis, Jerry Govan

State House of Representatives District 101: Roger K. Kirby, Cezar McKnight, Willilam Terry Wallace

State House of Representatives District 62: Bryson Sparks Caldwell, Robert Williams

County elections

Florence County Council District 1: Jason Springs, Mattie Thomas

Florence City elections

City Council District 1: Jonathan Briggs, James “Big Man” Kennedy, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LeShonda NeSmith-Jackson, Isaac “Gin” Wilson.

City Council District 2: Kermit Moore, Lawrence “Chipper” Smith

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

Federal elections

U.S. House District 6: Duke Buckner, A. Sonia Morris

U.S. House District 7: Barbara Arthur, Garrett Barton, Russell Fry, Mark McBride, Spencer A. Morris, Tom Rice, Ken Richardson

State elections

Governor: Henry McMaster, Harrison Musselwhite

Secretary of State: Keith Blandford, Mark Hammond

Attorney General: Lauren Martel, Alan Wilson

State Superintendent of Education: Travis Bedson, Bryan Chapman, Kizzi Gibson, Lynda Leventis-Wells, Kathy Maness and Ellen Weaver.

Commission of Agriculture: Bill Bledsoe, Bob Rozier, Hugh Weathers

Florence County elections

County Council District 8: Frank J. “Buddy” Brand, William Schofield

The Florence County Republican Party will be having a watch party Tuesday night at McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St., Florence. The watch party will be part of its regular monthly meeting. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. with food. A short program will start at 7:30 p.m.