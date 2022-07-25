 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jackson joins HopeHealth as pediatric nurse practitioner

FLORENCE, S.C. – Haley Jackson has joined HopeHealth as a pediatric nurse practitioner providing care for patients of HopeHealth Pediatrics in Florence.

Jackson earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the Medical College of Georgia and a master’s degree in nursing-pediatric nurse practitioner primary care from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

She graduated magna

cum laude in both undergraduate and graduate programs.

Jackson has a passion for children’s well-being and is a member of the National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars.

To make an appointment with Haley Jackson, CPNP, call 843-432-3700.

HopeHealth Pediatrics Nurse Practitioner, Haley Jackson

Jackson

 Grayson Markle, HopeHealth
