Jacobs named new HMRA director

Jacobs joins HMRA from Dillon, but having worked in Marion for nearly two years now, she feels like a familiar face.

“I’d love to get to know the community members better. So please, come say hi and let me know some of your ideas you would like to see,” she said. “After all, I am here to keep pushing our Historic Downtown district to be the absolute best it can be for you all! With that being said, I look forward to all of the amazing things we will accomplish together.”

Current HMRA board chair and lifelong resident of Marion, Jonathan Atkinson supported the hire.

“We quickly knew that Marie was the right fit for the future of our organization,” he said. “We are excited for the enthusiasm that Marie has and look forward to the continued success of our programs, many of which she previously had a hand in implementing, and the new ideas that she brings.”

About

HMRA was formed as a nonprofit organization in 1993 to preserve, promote, and stimulate the historical appearance and the economic vitality of Historic Downtown, Marion, South Carolina. HMRA is committed to leading the revitalization of downtown Marion, making it a desirable place to live, work, and play. HMRA believes the future depends on building a community that provides a higher quality of life for its citizens, one that respects the past and looks forward to the future.