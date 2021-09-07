Jacobs named new HMRA director

MARION, S.C. – The Historic Marion Revitalization Association announced its new director last week. Marie Jacobs takes over as executive director of the organization.
Officials said Jacobs will handle day-to-day operations, manage grants, plan community events, and work to restore the economic vitality of downtown Marion.
Jacobs joins the HMRA board of directors from the Marion Emporium, where she served as a store associate handling online orders, bookkeeping, customer satisfaction, and more. She also served for six months as an intern through the SC Works Program at HMRA, under guidance of previous director, Stephanie Rizzo.
Jacobs’s responsibilities will include community development—encompassing event planning, Facade Grant management, Sign & Paint Grant management, and business support. She will also work to increase awareness of Marion and what it has to offer to community members and businesses alike.
“To say that I am absolutely humbled by this wonderful opportunity to be the Executive Director at HMRA is an understatement,” she said. “There has been so much growth in these past few years, and with that came such a sense of community and positivity. It seems that everyone who is involved can’t help but to fall in love with Marion just that much more. I can’t wait to continue on that amazing path and show you all the many plans that I have for things that I would love to see happening around town.”
Jacobs joins HMRA from Dillon, but having worked in Marion for nearly two years now, she feels like a familiar face.
“I’d love to get to know the community members better. So please, come say hi and let me know some of your ideas you would like to see,” she said. “After all, I am here to keep pushing our Historic Downtown district to be the absolute best it can be for you all! With that being said, I look forward to all of the amazing things we will accomplish together.”
Current HMRA board chair and lifelong resident of Marion, Jonathan Atkinson supported the hire.
“We quickly knew that Marie was the right fit for the future of our organization,” he said. “We are excited for the enthusiasm that Marie has and look forward to the continued success of our programs, many of which she previously had a hand in implementing, and the new ideas that she brings.”
About
HMRA was formed as a nonprofit organization in 1993 to preserve, promote, and stimulate the historical appearance and the economic vitality of Historic Downtown, Marion, South Carolina. HMRA is committed to leading the revitalization of downtown Marion, making it a desirable place to live, work, and play. HMRA believes the future depends on building a community that provides a higher quality of life for its citizens, one that respects the past and looks forward to the future.