Jenkins selected as FCSD2 Teacher of the Year

K Jenkins Headshot.jpg

Kimberley Jenkins

PAMPLICO -- Kimberley Jenkins, Hannah-Pamplico High School science teacher, was named the 2022-2023 District Teacher of the Year for Florence County School District Two during the district opening event on July 25.

Annually, three distinguished teachers are recognized by their peers at the school-level as teachers of the year.

The 2022-2023 school-level teachers of the year were: Elementary -- Lisa Johnson, Middle -- Amber Knight, High -- Kimberley Jenkins.

The school-level teachers of the year had an opportunity to submit a district application for district teacher of the year.

A panel of three external reviewers score these applications selecting the district teacher of the year.

Jenkins has completed 15 years of experience in Florence County School District Two, including 4 1/2 years as a teacher assistant. She earned a bachelor's degree from Francis Marion University.

Hannah-Pamplico Principal Sterling Mosby said “Mrs. Jenkins sets high expectations for her students and challenges them and pushes them to achieve excellence… She is an educator who ensures that all students in her class achieve and that no child is left behind.”

In addition to teacher of the year, Catherine McNeil, bus driver and classroom assistant at Hannah-Pamplico High School, was named 2022-2023 Support Staff Employee of the Year.

McNeil has more than 27 years of experience in the district and has worked in various capacities throughout the school district.

"Ms. McNeil is an integral part of her school staff… She supports the overall vision and mission of the school and is a team player,” Mosby said.

