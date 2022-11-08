Jordan retains state House seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Voters sent William H. "Jay" Jordan back to the state House of Representatives for a fifth term in Tuesday's election.

Jordan, a Republican, received 71% of the votes cast, defeating Democratic Party challenger Vincent Coe by nearly 3,800 votes.

The results are unofficial until canvassed by the Florence County Election Commission.

Asked during the campaign why he was running for reelection Jordan said, he desires to continue the path he has been on, working for the people of Florence and South Carolina. He wants to continue find ways to improve our education system, support law enforcement, keep taxes low, where they need to be so we can have the best possible economic development; continue to make our infrastructure better in South Carolina.

A Florence attorney, Jordan has served in the House of Representatives since 2015. He ran as a conservative who wants to continue to help write the next chapter for Florence so that it will be a place where his children will want to grow up, work, and raise their families.

A native of Florence, Jordan and his wife, Tara, have three children. He is a member of Florence Baptist Temple, where he graduated from high school before attending the College of Charleston.

Jordan said he has spent his entire life in Florence County with the exception of the time he was in school. Jordan is also a graduate of the Charleston School of Law, 2007. He has been practicing law for more than 10 years and began his own law firm a few years after returning to Florence, located on Evans Street.

Coe said the first thing he will do is what he campaigned on – increasing teacher pay and removing state income tax.

“I want to thank my supporters who have helped me along the way,” Coe said.

He said everyone along the campaign trail worked hard and put their best effort forward.

”We all celebrate together,” he said.

Coe has a home-based business, Balcony Advisors that serves the Pee Dee region. He is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) from the American Bankers Association and has a certificate in executive management from Francis Marion University. He also has a law degree.

Coe has worked in Columbia, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, but has found that there is no place like home and wants to put everything he has learned towards making Florence a better place to live and grow for the next generation.

Coe said, “My family is here and this is the place where I have grown up. I want to make it better for the next generation.”

A native of Darlington, Coe is a graduate of Lamar High School, 2003; University of South Carolina; Case Western Reserve University School of Law; and Francis Marion University Executive Education Program.

Coe is single. He has two sisters, one brother and several nieces and nephews. Coe is a member of Center Baptist Church and a licensed minister.