Jordan's priorities abortion, workforce development, law and order

COLUMBIA, S.C. — District 63 Rep. Jay Jordan’s top priorities in this legislative session are abortion restrictions, workforce development and law and order.

Jordan, an attorney from Florence, has represented District 63 since 2015.

The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s ban on abortion after six weeks, ruling the restriction violates a state constitutional right to privacy.

The Supreme Court’s 3-2 decision comes nearly two years after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the “Heartbeat” bill into law. The ban after cardiac activity was detected included exceptions for pregnancies by rape or incest or pregnancies that endanger patient’s life. It immediately drew lawsuits.

The legislature must address pro-life issues, Jordan said during a Jan 9 meeting with the media at the state Capitol.

“South Carolina has a history of being an incredibly pro-life state. We will have to take up that issue and create a law that is constitutional, but also protects life as effectively as we can,” Jordan said.

Attention has been focused on the abortion issue since June 24, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a landmark ruling that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States for 50 years. Many states, including South Carolina, had trigger laws in place that went into effect when Roe V. Wade was overturned.

“I think Heartbeat was a very good bill that put a good clear legal line on when life begins. When the heartbeat is detected,” Jordan said.

Now, the state legislature will look at other legislation to restrict abortion and follow the rights guaranteed in the state’s Consitution.

“I think there will be a tremendous appetite within the House and the Senate to address the issue,” Jordan said. “We have essentially reverted back to the Pain Capable Act that was the prior legislation deal, and now we have taken several steps backwards.” Workforce development also is priority for Jordan. Workforce development will help South Carolina’s economy to keep growing, the Florence representative said.

“We have had tremendous success in South Carolina with economic development, particularly in Florence, and in my mind the next step of that progress is workforce development. Great new industries are coming to the state and the region. We need to make sure that the people are prepared to engage in these industries that are coming,” Jordan said.

Workforce development means Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University need funding to invest in campus buildings and prepare students for the jobs that are coming to Florence and South Carolina. It will require collaboration among universities, technical colleges and school districts to ensure prepare students for the workforce.

Jordan said he also want to make sure law enforcement is adequately funded, along with bond reform and other “law and order bills.”

“We need bond reform because for too long we are having people who keep getting in trouble with the law and get out on bond and then commit another crime, but this is not an easy issue. Justice is probably the hardest thing we tackle here,” he said.

Fentanyl is another big problem in the state. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid. It is 50 times stronger than heroin. It is a major cause of fatal and nonfatal drug overdoses in the United States.

It is a terrible drug, Jordan said. The government needs to fully understand how dangerous it is and determine ways to fight it from a law standpoint.

“Besides those issues, we need to make sure our law enforcement has the resources and tools they need to defend us,” he said.