HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Kalmia Gardens is gearing up for its annual children’s day camp “Week in the Wild” that encourages children to explore and learn about the nature around them.

For more than 15 years Kalmia Gardens has been offering “Week in the Wild” as an opportunity for children in first through sixth grade to explore South Carolina nature and animals, do crafts and learn outside a classroom setting.

“Week in the Wild is pretty much just like the most fun and immersive experience a kid could have, and you’re learning a lot and you’re having such a good time with the hands-on activities [that] you don’t realize how much you’re learning,” said Elizabeth Floyd, assistant director and camp leader. “The kids really come away with it having a really good understanding of the environment and a new understanding of the outdoors, but it comes along in fun hikes and fun games and scavenger hunts…”

The camp costs $125 and is split into three weeks: July 10-14 is for first- and second-graders; July 17-21 for third- and fourth-graders; and July 24-28 for fifth- and sixth-graders. Registration opened on May 1 and will close on June 23.

“I think for a lot of kids they don’t get to spend dedicated time outside, so I think it’s important for them to spend time outside with somebody who can open their eyes to what they’re seeing,” said Floyd, who is a former camper. “It’s one thing to walk into a forest and see a bunch of trees but it’s another thing to know which trees are native, what kind of trees they are, the differences about them, what their needs are, all that stuff makes the environment come alive I think a little bit more for every kid and just getting to be immersed in it.”

The camp will last from 9 to 12 a.m. and will hold a limit of 20 campers for each week. The garden encourages any potential campers to register early.

This year, in addition to nature hikes through Kalmia, the campers will build fairy gardens, make pet rocks with native materials and see animals brought by Black Creek Wildlife Center’s animal ambassadors.

The camp makes use of the Joslin Educational Center on Kalmia’s grounds during rainy days. The center holds a TopoBox, which is a sandbox that has a projector that shows the topography of mountains and water bodies formed by the children. The box has proven to be both an educational and fun experience for the campers on rainy days.

Behind the educational center is a garden that contains flowers and vegetables and fruits that will be sprouted by the time the campers attend. Through the course of the camp the children will tend to their own plant to take home.

Those interested can register their camper in person at the gardens or call 843-383-8145 to pay with a credit card.