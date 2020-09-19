Keep Florence Beautiful event draws kayak racers

EFFINGHAM. S.C. — Nature enthusiasts from across the Carolinas took to extremely high water and currents Saturday as part of the inaugural Keep Florence Beautiful Lynches River Adventure Race & Trail 5K.
Kayaks lined the banks and landing under the Joey C. Rodgers bridge in Effingham, as racers completed the two-leg event with a five-mile paddle.
The race began arly Saturday morning with a 5K trail run through the wooded riverside trails of Lynches River County Park. Once racers completed the run, they jumped in kayaks to paddle five miles downstream to the U.S. 52 landing/bridge. From there, participants and their boats were shuttled back to the park courtesy of RiverRats Kayak Adventures.
More than 100 people registered in the various invent categories, which included individual, tandem and relay in all male, all female and mixed divisions.
Tammy Ayala of Florence said she particularly enjoyed the trail run and was thrilled to see one planned for the Florence area.
“There aren’t many trail races like this. Usually, you’d have to go to Columbia or maybe Charleston to find a trail race, so I think this is a great thing for Florence,” Ayala said. “And it was a very good trail race. The trail itself has sand, boardwalk, different elevations. It offers a good variety.”
This year, runners who did not want to participate in the kayaking portion of the event were not required to do so; however, participants had to do the run to be able to do the kayak leg of the event. Next year, organizers said, the event may include a kayak “fun” paddle for those who just want to do the water portion of the event.
This year’s participants seemed happy with the race set-up. There were no complaints and most everyone had positive things to say about the event.
“It was a lot of fun,” said Daniel Jankoski of Charlotte, N.C. , adding that he and his girlfriend signed up for the event as soon as they heard about it and made the trip to Florence specifically to participate. “I haven’t kayaked in probably four years, but we were a tandem team and we still did pretty well out there. It’s a great event, and we had a good time.”
Cathy Bouras of Florence agreed. She’s a paddling regular on Lynches River but said Saturday was more fun than usual, thanks to high water levels.
“With the river so high, it was so much fun, just a great time,” Bouras said. “We’re on the river all the time, but a lot of these people are not. So it was fun and with the river so high, the organizers did a great job of keeping everything safe for everyone. I loved it. I’m ready to do it again.”
Fortunately for Bouras and others who enjoyed Saturday, they will get the chance to do it again – but they’ll have to wait a year. KFB board member and race event chair Bobby Moore said the event was such a success, KFB board members all agree that it will become KFB’s primary fundraiser going forward.
“Most definitely, we’ll be doing it again next year,” Moore said. “Everybody’s saying what a great time they had, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout. It’s been a great day.”
Moore posed the idea of an adventure race to his fellow board members last year after he participated in a similar event, the Ashley River Adventure Race in Charleston.
Eventually, Moore said, KFB organizers hope to coordinate in some manner with the Ashley Hall race and a similar event in Beaufort County.
“Ultimately, that’s where we’d like to go. We’d like to make it a statewide event, maybe a special competition for those who compete in all three,” Moore said. “We’re not sure exactly how we’re going to do it, but the plan is to cross promote tourism in each others’ counties and in South Carolina as a whole and give participants different rivers and different trails to compete on.”
KFB’s mission is to engage individuals to take greater responsibility for improving Florence County through the visual aspects of our community. Proceeds from the KFB Lynches River Adventure will assist in the funding of its various programs.
In creating the event, The Board of Directors hopes to bring attention to the asset Florence County has in the Lynches River and The Lynches River county park so a portion of the race participants registration fee will also go back to the park and the river. The remaining proceeds will be put back into other community projects throughout Florence County, as KFB wants to have a presence countywide, not just in the city of Florence.
“It is our goal, especially now, to grow our reach into the county and we thought the park system was a perfect place to start,” Bailey said. “It is a natural partnership, especially since every year, in September we host a River Sweep, along with DNR and Palmetto Pride.”
For more information about Keep Florence Beautiful, visit www.keepflorencebeautiful.org.
