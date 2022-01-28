Kids Jamboree features rides, games and cosplay

FLORENCE, S.C. — Hey, moms and dads. The Florence Center is the place for you and the children to have loads of fun this weekend.

If your kids enjoy bouncy houses, carnival rides and food, games, cosplay characters, clowns, face-painting, balloon animals and more, the 14th annual Kids Jamboree this weekend at the Florence Center is the place for you and the children.

Now, don’t tell the kids this, but some of the fun includes educational activities.

The Kids Jamboree hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and kids. Children age 2 and under will be admitted free. The admission fee includes unlimited rides and games. Concessions will be an additional charge.

Tickets can be purchased the day of the event.

“It’s an annual event that’s geared toward children from 2 years old to 12 or 13 years old,” Florence Center General Manager Paul Beard said. “We like to have things here that keep the kids engaged and give them something they enjoy doing.”