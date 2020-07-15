FLORENCE, S.C. — Reamer B. King sold his first car when he was just 15 years old. It was a 1953 Studebaker coupe.
“I sold the car in Darlington at Clanton’s Auto Auction,” King said. “I was 14 when I got it.”
That was the first of many cars King would buy and sell before he graduated from Lake City High School.
King said he bought 18 cars while in high school. The last was a ‘57 Ford that he sold to purchase a 1955 white Corvette with red interior.
“I used my own money,” he said. “It was the first V-8 Corvette.”
There was little doubt King had found his life’s calling.
“I knew right off the bat,” King said.
Cars, the purchasing and selling, were in his future.
In fact, King carried over the practice in college.
“I went to Wofford and the dean of students called me in to his office one day,” King said.
The dean told King he had a problem with parking cars at the college.
King said the dean told him he was his worst nightmare.
King’s father wouldn’t let him take a car to school so King took the money his father had given him for expenses, purchased three used cars and parked them on campus. King said he told the dean that if he let him finish out the semester he would quit.
King moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, after that semester and started to work for Folgers, a car dealership, to learn the business. He worked there for four years.
“I had an apartment next to a school teacher,” King said.
They ended up getting married, moving back to his hometown, where he became a partner in his first car dealership.
King said his father called and told him the owner of the Chevrolet-Oldsmobile dealership in Lake City wanted to sell out and the person interested in purchasing it needed a partner. King said his dad wanted him to buy into the dealership because he didn’t want his grandchildren growing up in Charlotte.
King said his dad, who was in the wholesale grocery business was a great businessman and gave him the best advice.
So in 1967, King moved his family to Lake City. Coleman King Chevrolet and Oldsmobile was established.
On the way through Florence to Lake City, King said, he passed the Cadillac Oldsmobile dealership, and he told his wife his dream was to buy that dealership someday.
His dream came true.
On Thursday, King celebrates the 40th anniversary of King Cadillac Buick GMC Inc., at 1700 W. Evans St. in Florence.
King purchased Hyman Cadillac Oldsmobile in Florence on July 16, 1980. At that time, there were 26 employees and the car lot covered about two acres on Evans Street. Now he employs about 100 people and the lot covers about eight acres.
King said there were three salesmen when he purchased the store. He said they were all longtime, trusted employees. So much so, the previous owner had entrusted each of them with the combination to the office safe. He said it wasn’t until he worked with them that he understood why. They continued to be valued members of his sales team.
King said he is very fortunate and thankful for the good people he has working for him and the company’s success is due to them.
However, his employees see it the other way around.
King Cadillac Buick GMC Vice President and general manager Woody Truluck has worked with King since the first day he opened the dealership. There are others who have been with him nearly as long or longer. Gayle Ward started working for King in 1970 in Lake City and moved to the Florence dealership in 1986. Walker Floyd, chief financial officer, started working for King in May 1984 and Kenny Hyman, used car manager, in about 1988.
“There have been many others who worked 25 years or more for the company,” Truluck said.
He said they have come from all over the Pee Dee to work for King, including, Florence, Lake City, Marion, Mullins, Dillon, Hartsville, Darlington and McBee.
Floyd, Truluck and Ward said it is because of Reamer King.
“He is a good guy to work for,” Truluck said. “There is very little turnover.”
Others echoed his sentiment.
King said, “Every member of our team contributes to our success.”
“I want to thank our customers, too. We have the ‘cream of the crop’ in customers,”King said. “Without them we can’t be here.”
“What I remember most is people smiling when they get a new car,” Floyd said, “Especially the teenagers. We will always be grateful for the loyalty of our customers.”
King said being in the center of the Pee Dee has made it easy to succeed. He said the economy has always been good and with two hospitals and other large businesses and industries there are people here purchasing cars.
Changes over the years have included the makes of cars sold at the dealership. Floyd said they started out with Cadillac and Oldsmobile, and in 1985, GMC trucks were added. In 1990, Mitsubishi was added. Around 2004, the Oldsmobile was canceled; Buick and Pontiac were added, and Mitsubishi was dropped from the lineup. Floyd said in about 2008, the Pontiac went away.
“Adding GMC trucks was huge,” Floyd said. “This is a truck market. It has been our hottest seller for years. More people here drive trucks than cars.”
They all agreed the start of this 40th anniversary year has been most usual for the car business. King said 2020 has been the worst year ever. It is one to be remembered.
Floyd said it started with a General Motors strike. And then came the coronavirus. General Motors closed plants. He said you couldn’t get parts to fix cars and then you couldn’t get cars. Customers were afraid to come out.
“The virus shut everything down,” Floyd said.
He said the inventory is beginning to pick up some.
“We will make the best of it yet,” King said. “We have been able to keep everyone on the payroll, keep their hours and wages.”
Floyd said King Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. has provided continuous employment to approximately 100 loyal employees for 40 years.
He said, “Add employee benefits to that and profit sharing and 401K match and the total is large. Multiply that large total amount by the economic impact and it is staggering. During the recession of 2008, employees continued to be paid. During the coronavirus scare, nobody was laid off or had their hours cut. Wages were held steady and our employees all showed up to keep the company going. As an essential business, King never closed.”
King has not only been successful in business for which he was named the Greater Florence Business Person of the Year in 2010, but he has been generous in giving back to the community.
“It’s the generosity of Mr. King and the things he does for the community,” Truluck said, that makes the company stand out.
In 1993, King received the TIME magazine Quality Dealer Award. It is one of the auto industry’s most prestigious awards. It is awarded for business achievement and community service.
While King is too humble to list his many contributions as an individual and as a company to the community, Floyd shared some of them.
He said the company sponsored and hosted the Kidney Foundation Golf Tournament for many years. He said the tournaments raised a lot of funds for the Kidney Foundation, approximately $80,000 per year for several years.
Floyd said they have contributed to hundreds of golf tournaments for a variety of causes.
He said the company continues to sponsor events for schools, churches, foundations and charitable causes in the community.
“It is a continual process, Floyd said. “Our community is good to us, and we try to support our community in return.”
The Eastern Carolina Community Foundation was founded by the Florence Rotary Club. As a member of that club, Reamer King and the King family started the very first fund, Floyd said. It was created to assist Methodist ministers.
The dealership has sponsored events for the city of Florence such as the Pecan Festival and sponsored Art Fields in Lake City.
“When the Salvation Army had a desperate need for bicycles for Christmas, our general manager raised donations to buy 450 bicycles,” Floyd said.
“I cannot count the times our towing staff has gone above and beyond to help people in need. That may seem small to our staff but for the person who needs help; it is huge.”
King was chairman of the FMU Foundation for many years and for his service he was awarded an honorary doctorate.
“As chairman of the FMU Foundation, Mr. King was instrumental in supporting the scholarship program which bears his name,” Floyd said.
King said foremost among his giving of service and contributions is to his church, Central United Methodist Church.
King attributes his wife in helping him get started for part of his success.
King and his wife, Betty Gail, have three children and 10 grandchildren. They now live in Florence.
“This business is a people business,” Floyd said. “Mr. King set everything in motion and set the example of what he expects. He is surrounded by quite a staff of loyal long-term employees who care.”
