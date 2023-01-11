 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
King celebrations scheduled Thursday at FMU, Monday in Florence

FP001211

Martin Luther King Jr. listens at a meeting of the SCLC, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, at a restaurant in Atlanta. The SCLC is a civil rights organization formed by Martin Luther King after the success of the Montgomery bus boycott. Francis Marion University will hold a commemorative celebration Thursday, and the Florence branch of the NAACP plans one on Monday.

FLORENCE, S.C. – Celebrate the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and honor his legacy of social justice at events Thursday and Monday in Florence.

King, a Georgia-born, 1964 Nobel Peace Prize winning civil rights hero and minister, is remembered annually with a national holiday on the third Monday of January – Jan. 16 this year.

King was assassinated in Memphis on April 4. 1968.

Francis Marion University will have its 24th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Chapman Auditorium on campus.

Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor the Rev. Norman Gamble is the keynote speaker. Francis Marion University Student Government Association and Campus Activities Board members will serve as masters of ceremony.

Gamble is a native of Salters. He holds a master’s of divinity degree in theology from Colgate-Rochester Divinity School. Gamble is a humanitarian who has spent the majority of his life serving his church and community.

The Young Gifted and Blessed Gospel Choir will present music at the ceremony.

The Florence Branch of the NAACP will hold its Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative celebration at 7 p.m. Monday at Majority Baptist Church, 414 N. Coit St., Florence.

This year’s theme is “If It Happened Once: It Can Happen Again.” The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther Quick, pastor of Cumberland United Methodist Church in Florence will be the keynote speaker.

Florence Branch of the NAACP President Jerry Keith Jr. invites everyone to attend the celebration. The theme will be the same as the state conference’s march on the Dome of the South Carolina House of Representatives earlier Monday, he said.

The Florence branch has held a commemoration ceremony for King for more than 20 years, Keith said. However, it will be the first in-person celebration of King’s life since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

“The last time we did it was right before COVID in 2020,” Keith said, adding COVID-19 hasn’t gone away. He urged people who attend Monday’s event to wear a mask, though it’s not a requirement. “Tulsi Gabbard was one of our speakers that time.”

Different community leaders, including the leader of the Francis Marion University NAACP Chapter, Pee Dee National Panhellenic Council and Florence City Council members LaShonda Nesmith-Jackson and Lawrence “Chipper” Smith, will greet those attending the ceremony prior to Quick’s address, Keith said.

“We also will be holding a brief memoriam for deceased members who have passed since we last met when the pandemic started,” Keith said.

For the past two years, the Florence Branch of the NAACP King Day celebration has been conducted on Zoom or Facebook, Keith said.

“We are looking forward to getting together in person,” he said.

