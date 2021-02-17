King’s Court program providing weekend meals for children

MULLINS, S.C. – The King’s Court summer feeding and after-school program has extended its weekend feeding initiative for children in Mullins.

President Venolia Jordan said the program has also received grant funding to help provide additional meals.

“We received grant money from FEMA through the Marion County Long-term Recovery Group and Eastern Carolina Community Foundation to provide meals,” Jordan said.

Jordan along with Mullins City Councilman Andre Campbell has been busy helping to distribute the meals throughout the community.

“I want to express that we’re doing some good things over here and that different community leaders are involved,” Jordan said."

King’s Court is a non-profit organization that operates a homeless shelter, soup kitchen, after-school program and summer feeding, she said.

“We started doing summer feeding in 2016 serving 70 kids then we became sponsors and serve more than 400 meals per day at various sites in Mullins, Lake View and Latta,” Jordan said. “Because of the pandemic during the school year we provide meals and more than 300 meals to children every weekend along with another 75 meals for the elderly.”