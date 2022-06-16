Kirby, McKnight head to House District 101 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two state legislators will start campaigning again for House District 101 as neither captured a majority in Tuesday’s Democratic Primary.

State Rep. Roger Kirby has served as the House District 61 representative since 2015. District 61 was rolled into District 101 with redistricting because of the 2020 census count.

Kirby faced District 101 incumbent Cezar McKnight and William Terry Wallace in Tuesday’s primary. No candidate received more than 50 percent of the 5,542 votes cast.

Kirby won the primary by four votes. He received 2.671 votes or 48.2% McKnight finished with 2,667 votes – 48.12%. Wallace garnered 204 votes – 3.68%.

All results are in, but the election will not be official until it is certified by county election boards.

Kirby thanked his supporters in a post on his Facebook page.

“With your continued prayers and help, we will win with a significantly larger margin in two weeks,” according to Kirby’s post. “Let’s go forward together in unity and get things done in the new SC House District 101. Together – we can do great things.”

McKnight also thanked supporters in video posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“It was a long night last night, but I feel really good about the outcome,” he said in the video. “On June 28, we will be asking our friends, neighbors and supporters to come out and vote again to determine who’s going to be the Democratic nominee to be state representative for District 101.”

District 101 encompasses parts of Florence, Williamsburg and Lexington counties.

Early voting for the District 101 runoff will be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22-24 at early voting locations within the district.

Kirby serves as treasurer of the House Democratic Caucus. He has also won several awards including legislator of the year from the South Carolina Soil Water Conservation Districts and Quality Deer Management and a business advocate of the year award from the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce in 2019 and 2020.

He is a real estate appraiser and broker based in Lake City and a 1982 graduate of Furman University. Kirby also serves as the director of music at Lake City First Baptist Church.

McKnight is an attorney. He lives in Kingstree. He has served as the District 101 representative since 2014. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is first vice chairman of the Operations and Management Committee.