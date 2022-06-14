 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kirby narrowly defeats McKnight in House District 101

Incumbent Robert Williams snared 68.62% of the 2,199 ballots cast to win the Democratic Party's primary for State House of Representatives District 62.

House District 62 covers parts of Darlington and Florence counties.

Incumbent Roger K. Kirby defeated Cezar McKnight by only four votes to win the Democratic Party's nomination in the state House of Representatives District 101 race.

Kirby captured 48.2%, while McKnight had 48.12%. William Terry Wallace finished third with 3.68% of the 5,542 votes.

House District 101 includes parts of Berekley, Florence and Williamsburg counties.

The vote tallies are complete with 100 percent of the precincts reporting. They are unofficial until certified by county election boards.

Here are the vote totals in both races.

House District 101

Roger K. Kirby: 2671

Cezar McKnight: 2,687

William Terry Wallace: 204

House District 62

Robert Williams: 1,509

Bryson Sparks Caldwell: 690

Frank Willis, gentleman and former mayor, dies at 80

