Lake City bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia

LAKE CITY — The suspect involved in a bank robbery in Lake City on June 17 has been arrested in Virginia.

Christopher Jason McNeill, 42, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on July 21.

McNeill made national headlines following the June 17 robbery where he left his clothes, wallet and ID behind. Since the June 17 robbery, McNeill has been accused of other bank robberies in the Southeast.

“We are happy to announce the suspect has been caught,” said Police Chief Jody Cooper. “I would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for their participation in the investigation.”