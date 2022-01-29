Lake City Center Senior Center holds men's breakfast

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Lake City Senior Center held its inaugural community men’s breakfast Friday.

The program included food, a Bble study and stories of fishing. Lake City Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr. also spoke during the festivities. The senior centers plans to host this breakfast quarterly.

“The purpose of the breakfast was to help invite local citizens to come and meet new friends and join the senior center,” said Mildred Brown, coordinator of the center. Brown has discovered that some seniors suffer from depression from being lonely and created the breakfast as a way to help bring them joy.

Brown also announced that the senior center would be offering free classes and clubs for members including fishing clubs and computer classes.

For more information about the center’s activities and programs call 843-394-2432 or you can visit the center at 198 N. Acline St., Lake City, SC.