Lake City Community Hospital to close Friday

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Lake City Community Hospital will stop treating patients at 7 p.m. Friday. It has served the community for 56 years.

Signs have been placed around the hospital's campus that inform the community of the shut-plans down.

MUSC Health is less than one month away from opening the new MUSC Health Black River Medical Center. In contrast, Lake City Community Hospital has announced it will close before the new hospital opens.

After Friday, patients experience emergencies can receive care at Williamsburg Regional Hospital, MUSC Florence and McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

Williamsburg Regional Hospital is the closest to Lake City.

Lake City Community Hospital's decision to close springs from the January opening of MUSC Health Black River. The 63,500 square-foot hospital is slated to open in January.

MUSC Health has worked diligently with Williamsburg Regional Hospital and Lake City Community Hospital to create a planned and purposeful community transition.

While MUSC Health leaders hoped the Lake City Hospital would remain open until January, MUSC Health has learned the hospital’s financial situation must result in an early closure.

MUSC Health Black River, located in Cades, positioned halfway between Lake City and Kingstree, will open in approximately three weeks.

Williamsburg Regional Hospital is scheduled to close in January.

“This is a very different scenario than a typical rural hospital closure,” MUSC Health Florence Division Chief Executive Officer Jay Hinesley said. “The transition will be to a new technologically enhanced facility that will be positioned to serve the Lake City, Kingstree and Cades rural communities.”

An overwhelming majority of current employees and providers from Lake City Hospital will become employees at MUSC Health Black River Medical Center or other MUSC facilities in Florence, Marion, or the Charleston areas. Approximately 80% of Lake City Hospital and Williamsburg General Hospital employees will join the MUSC Health family at the new facility.

The $50 million rural hospital will allow residents of the community to have access to a full range of modern diagnostic and interventional capabilities.

Some of the services offered include 3-D mammography, MRI, nuclear medicine, CT scanning, on-site pharmacy and a complete imaging department. The new facility features 25 inpatient beds, five observation beds, two operating theaters and 16 emergency treatment areas.