FLORENCE, S.C. – Sheriff’s investigators are seeking a 28-year-old Lake City man on a charge of kidnapping.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the man is Kenneth Demonte Graham of 418 Cameron Road, Lake City, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Graham is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 164 pounds.

A sheriff’s office advisory said the kidnapping happened Thursday at 900 U.S. 52 in Lake City. A manhunt for Graham was conducted Thursday afternoon near Lake City in the area of Highway 341 and Cameron Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call sheriff’s investigators at 843-665-2121, extension 80174. People can also use a sheriff’s office app for iPhone and Android phones to leave a tip or call Crime Stoppers of the Pee at 1-888-CRIME SC. In some cases Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

People don’t have to reveal their identity to leave a tip.