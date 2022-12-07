Lake City Police ask public to help ID man

LAKE CITY, S.C. –- Lake City Police Department is requesting help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing shoplifting investigation.
The incident occurred at Sosa Tobacco and Vape on Kelley Street on Tuesday. The person of interest is a white male and was seen wearing a white and grey baseball cap, an embroidered black jacket over a purple and orange T-shirt and has gray facial hair.
Please contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.