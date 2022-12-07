 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Lake City Police ask public to help ID man

  • 0
Person of Interest 1206.jpeg

Lake City Police Department requests help identifying a person of interest in relation to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. If you can identify him, contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.

 COURTESY: LAKE CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

LAKE CITY, S.C. –- Lake City Police Department is requesting help to identify a person of interest in an ongoing shoplifting investigation.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The incident occurred at Sosa Tobacco and Vape on Kelley Street on Tuesday. The person of interest is a white male and was seen wearing a white and grey baseball cap, an embroidered black jacket over a purple and orange T-shirt and has gray facial hair.

Please contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

FLORENCE, S.C. – The final Cooks for Christ benefit of 2022 is Dec. 1. The benefit recipient is Steve Galloway. Galloway’s benefit will be held at the West Florence Fire Station, 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence on Dec. 1.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert