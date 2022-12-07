 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake City Police detain 3 juveniles in shooting incident

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City Police Department detained three Lake City juveniles and charged each with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

The juveniles were detained Nov. 30 in connection with shooting injuries that occurred in the Deep River community on Nov. 13, and reports of shots fired within the Lake City limits Nov. 26-28.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The juveniles have been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigating is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.

Contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

Cooks for Christ to host benefit for Steve Galloway

FLORENCE, S.C. – The final Cooks for Christ benefit of 2022 is Dec. 1. The benefit recipient is Steve Galloway. Galloway’s benefit will be held at the West Florence Fire Station, 3379 Pine Needles Road in Florence on Dec. 1.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This Day in History: The Washington Monument is completed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert