Lake City Police detain 3 juveniles in shooting incident

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City Police Department detained three Lake City juveniles and charged each with two counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery by a mob.

The juveniles were detained Nov. 30 in connection with shooting injuries that occurred in the Deep River community on Nov. 13, and reports of shots fired within the Lake City limits Nov. 26-28.

The juveniles have been transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigating is ongoing. No further details will be released at this time.

Contact the Lake City Police Department, (843) 374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.