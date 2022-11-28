 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake City Police investigate fatal shooting

LAKE CITY — Lake City Police officers discovered the body of an 37-year-old Lake City woman on Johnson Street in Lake City Monday morning.

The body was found around 7:30 a.m. during property checks after the department received reports of gun fire the previous night.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken identified the victim as Patrice Sparks. Sparks is a shooting victim. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The investigating is ongoing and no further details will be released at this time.

Contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.

