Lake City police seek help identifying bank robbery suspect

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The Lake City Police Department is searching for a suspect in Friday's robbery of South State Bank on Main Street in Lake City.

The white male, about 40-50 years old, slender build, and 5’11 – 6’ tall, left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was last seen wearing a pink button-down shirt and tie with a tan fishing hat and khaki pants.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or CrimeStoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS.

-- City of Lake City