Lake City Police seek McFadden in Feb. 16 slaying

LAKE CITY – Wanted: Kaleb Toby McFadden of Lake City.

Warrants for murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime have been issued for McFadden in the Feb. 16 slaying of Jaheim Tariq Hanna, Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper said during a press conference Wednesday at the Lake City Judicial Center.

Lake City, state and federal law enforcement agencies have launched a manhunt for McFadden. Cooper asked Lake City-area residents to contact the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC with any information that could lead authorities to McFadden.

“As of right now, we do not have a location as far as a residence,” Cooper said. “He has multiple addresses in our system. … We are going to try to locate him on our own within the community. It’s possible that he probably absconded to some other state. We don’t know. Right now, we are going to have to actively seek him out.”

Lake City police discovered Hanna’s body on Feb. 16 behind a vacant home at 223 Graham Road with a single bullet wound to the head. Emergency medical personnel were notified. When medical personnel arrived, they couldn’t find a pulse. The Florence County Coroner’s Office arrived and confirmed the death. The black male’s body was later identified as Hanna, a 20-year-old Lake City resident.

Hanna’s family had filed a missing-persons report on Feb. 12 when Hanna said he was going to his grandmother’s house but didn’t show up. The family tried to contact Hanna on his cellphone, but he didn’t answer, Cooper said.

Police, Cooper said, believe Hanna was shot on Feb. 16 because surveillance video footage showed he was alive between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16. The footage also placed McFadden and Hanna together around the time of the murder.

Cooper said he didn’t believe McFadden and Hanna were relatives, but they knew each other.

“He knew him. We can establish that through family,” Cooper said, adding McFadden and Hanna are from the same city and age bracket.

Authorities interviewed McFadden during its investigation. His statement couldn’t be corroborated. The investigation led to the charges being filed against McFadden, Cooper said.

“We wanted to make sure we moved as methodically as possible,” Cooper said. “We didn’t want to hastily place someone into custody. We are very confident now that we do have an individual of interest and that would be Mr. Kaleb Toby McFadden.”

Authorities never recovered the weapon used in the Hanna’s murder. McFadden may have the weapon with him, and should be considered armed, Cooper said.

The murder investigation will continue after McFadden is found and taken into custody, Cooper said. The police department’s job is to conduct a thorough and fair investigation into Hanna’s murder.

“This is going to be a long road because placing someone under arrest for the crime of murder doesn’t mean the actual investigation is concluded,” he said.

Cooper said he hopes McFadden will cooperate with the Lake City Police Department and tell authorities what happened.

“Only Mr. Kaleb Toby McFadden can tell us why this incident happened,” he said.

The information will help give Hanna’s family some closure, and help them move forward, Cooper said.