Lake City police seizes drugs, arrests 3

LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City Police Department has seized more than 20 pounds of marijuana, several ounces of cocaine, handguns and more. Three suspects have been arrested and charged, and one suspect remains at large.

The drugs and weapons were seized April 21 when officers were checking an abandoned property on Lincoln Avenue in response to community complaints regarding loud music, heavy vehicle traffic, gun fire, and illegal narcotics use.

When the officers arrived, several individuals and vehicles were on the property and the officers approached to address the community concerns. The officers saw green leafy plant-like substances, which field tested positive for marijuana, in plain-view inside two of the vehicles and attempted to lawfully detain the four black males at the scene.

A search of the vehicle revealed:

More than 20 pounds of marijuana

Several ounces of cocaine

Crack cocaine

Several handguns

Vaping products and equipment

Edibles

Two of the men, fled the scene, one while in handcuffs. The remaining individuals were transported to the Florence County Detention Center in Effingham:

Dshaun Gregory Wilson, 24, has been released on bond

Robert Chuckie Johnson, 53, remains in Effingham and awaits a bond hearing

Sedrick Terrelle Gunter, 30, turned himself in and has been released on bond

Quaytwan Bennie Williams remains at large

The men each face multiple charges, including:

Trafficking cocaine

Trafficking marijuana

Unlawful possession of a weapon

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine

Criminal conspiracy

More charges may be forthcoming.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.

Please contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident or the whereabouts of Quaytwan Bennie Williams.