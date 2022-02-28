Lake City prepares for busy spring, summer

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The City of Lake City is preparing for a busy season of family-friendly events and tournaments.

April: The city will host the first Food Truck Rodeo on April 9. The festival on Sauls Street will feature food trucks, carnival rides, live music and pony rides. A cornhole tournament also will be held with a prize of $100 for the winner. On April 23, the city will sponsor some games and live music on the Village Green as a part of ArtFields. A marching band competition will be featured with local bands participating.

June: The city will host the first Lake City S.C. Juneteenth Celebration. The four-day event begins June 16, with a meet and greet. June 17, a ticketed formal will be held at The Continuum. June 18 will be an all-day celebration on Sauls Street featuring a parade, barbecue cook-off, and live music. June 19 will wrap up with local celebrations will be held at local churches.

August: Two events will be held. On Aug. 20, the Lake City SC eSports Tournament will be held at The Continuum. On Aug. 27, the annual Gospel on the Green will be held featuring local gospel music groups.