 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake City prepares for busy spring, summer
0 Comments

Lake City prepares for busy spring, summer

  • 0

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- The City of Lake City is preparing for a busy season of family-friendly events and tournaments.

April: The city will host the first Food Truck Rodeo on April 9. The festival on Sauls Street will feature food trucks, carnival rides, live music and pony rides. A cornhole tournament also will be held with a prize of $100 for the winner. On April 23, the city will sponsor some games and live music on the Village Green as a part of ArtFields. A marching band competition will be featured with local bands participating.

June: The city will host the first Lake City S.C. Juneteenth Celebration. The four-day event begins June 16, with a meet and greet. June 17, a ticketed formal will be held at The Continuum. June 18 will be an all-day celebration on Sauls Street featuring a parade, barbecue cook-off, and live music.  June 19 will wrap up with local celebrations will be held at local churches.

August: Two events will be held. On Aug. 20, the Lake City SC eSports Tournament will be held at The Continuum. On Aug. 27, the annual Gospel on the Green will be held featuring local gospel music groups.

“We have an amazing lineup of events coming up here in Lake City” said interim city administrator William Hall. “All of the events we will be hosting are family friendly, and there will be something to do for everyone.”

For more details about the upcoming events, visit the City of Lake City Facebook page. Lake City is a community of 6,000-plus residents who invite you live – work – play – and visit in the southern part of Florence County.

-- City of Lake City Public Information Office

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi 'Squid Game' fans enjoy new dining experience

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gary Burgess running for state superintendent
Local News

Gary Burgess running for state superintendent

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — The man who accused Molly Spearman and others of spinning a web of lies and deception to kill the Florence Four school district is running to replace Spearman as superintendent of education. Florence Four board spokesman Gary Burgess announced his campaign Monday afternoon at an event held at Wofford College, his alma mater. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert