LAKE CITY, S.C. — People from across the area will gather in Lake City for the second annual Juneteenth Celebrations, which begins Thursday.

Juneteenth, a federal holiday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved Black people. On June 19, 1865, freedom was proclaimed for slaves in Texas.

This year, every Lake City-sponsored event will be held at The Bean Market and Village Green.

“We believe this move will be great for everyone as this provides a central place for everyone to meet” said City Administrator William A. Hall. “You can walk or drive to this central location every day and there will always be something going on.”

The week of events begins Thursday with a free community meet and greet. This event allows residents to meet with community leaders and organizations to learn more about them, and how residents can get involved. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside The Bean Market.

A pair of events highlight activities on Friday. The Arabian Nights Day Party will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Village Green and the day wraps up with the Juneteenth Gala from 7 to 11 p.m. The gala, a formal event, features performances from local jazz artist Dante Lewis and disco singer and songwriter Evelyn “Champagne” King. The event will also feature guest speakers including Mel Hamilton and local dignitaries. Both events held on Friday are ticketed events.

The fun continues on Saturday, beginning with a Juneteenth Parade on Church Street at 10 a.m. Following the parade, a brunch will be held inside the Bean Market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The brunch is a ticketed event.

Celebrations conclude on Sunday with a Gathering on the Village Green beginning at 10 am. This free celebration will feature local gospel choirs and speakers.

Tickets for the events can purchased through Eventbrite or in person at the City Administration Building at 202 Kelley Street. Ticket options includes general admission for single events and a VIP pass that will get you into every event. For details and ticket information, go to LakeCitySC.gov.