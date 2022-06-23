Lake City receives emergency radio grants

LAKE CITY — The city has been selected as one of 34 South Carolina municipalities and nonprofits to receive Duke Energy grants supporting first responders and emergency preparedness.

Duke Energy announced the grants June 1 – the first day of hurricane season – to stand in support of local communities preparing for potential significant weather events and their aftermath. The Duke Energy’s Emergency Preparedness and Storm Resiliency Grant Program was announced in March. Totaling $500,000, the 34 grants range from awards of $3,250 to $20,000.

“The key to successful emergency preparedness and recovery after a major storm begins and ends at the local level,” said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina state president. “Households and businesses across the state in recent years have endured a number of significant and costly storms. Helping our communities prepare for and recover from these events takes significant resources and these grants will help give our fellow first responders the tools and training they need to tackle whatever Mother Nature throws our way.”

Duke Energy awarded Lake City a $20,000 grant to help purchase new emergency radio communication equipment for the fire and police departments.

Additionally, in May, the Lake City Fire Department was awarded a South Carolina Volunteer Strategic Assistance and Fire Equipment grant for $30,000 to help fund new emergency radios.

Together the two grants total $50,000 and will cover about a third of the city’s costs to replace radios.

“These grants help bring us in line with the direction the county is going in for their communication systems and reduces the city’s approximately $150,000 costs for upgrading and replacing our equipment that will become obsolete in 2025 and 2027,” said William A. Hall, city administrator.

“The county is moving forward with a $1.9 million project to upgrade all their radio systems by 2027,” said Police Chief and Deputy City Administrator Jody Cooper. “The radios we will be purchasing with these grants will work in tandem with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office call system to improve communications and response rates during emergencies.”

In recent years, Lake City has been hit by several significant storms including Hurricane Florence in 2018, which dropped more than 20 inches of rain in areas of the state, and Hurricane Matthew, which flooded many areas of Lake City.