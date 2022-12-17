 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake City Senior Center delivers holiday gift bags

LAKE CITY, S.C.— The Lake City Senior Center visited the Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday with holiday gift bags.

The project is part of the senior center’s year-long project to help the community. It was led by Cora Spates with help from senior center employees Priscilla Cooper, Rochella Jackson, Juanita Brown and Minnie Brown, and senior center volunteers Mary Washington and Mary Epps.

“Miss Cora led this project and has put a lot of hard work into making sure the residents will have a Christmas to remember,” said interim senior center coordinator Rochella Jackson. “We are so glad to have been a part of this project and want to thank everyone who donated to this initiative.”

The gifts included donated blankets, socks, and hats, and will be distributed on Christmas morning to the 65 residents.

“It is a blessing to each of our residents,” said Patsy Pearson, activities director for Dr. Ronald E. McNair Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

For more information about the Lake City Senior Center, contact Jackson at 843-394-2432 ext. 702.

