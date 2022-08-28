Lake City Senior Center plans events

LAKE CITY, S.C. — The Lake City Senior Center will celebrate National Senior Center Month with a calendar full of fun events beginning with an ice cream social and a checkers tournament Sept. 1.

Other events include:

Bingo blast (Sept. 2, Sept. 16)

Senior fashion show (Sept. 8)

Karaoke party (Sept. 8)

Roundtable discussions (Sept. 15, Sept. 21, Sept. 27)

Concerts (Sept. 22)

A game of “Let’s Make A Deal” (Sept. 29)

According to the National Council on Aging, the centers work with community partners to provide access to health, economic security, social engagement, purpose, creativity, mobility, nutrition — all in a social and fun environment.

These events are open to members of the Lake City Senior Center. Nonmembers who would like to participate can obtain a pass to attend two of the September events and learn more about becoming a member.

“We are so excited for senior center month here at Lake City Senior Center” Center Director Mildred Brown said.

“Our theme is Connecting with Seasoned Seniors, and we look forward to reaching out and connecting with members of the community, and hopefully they will become members of our senior center,” she said.

Memberships are available for anyone age 50 years or older for $35 a year. Those age 70 years or older, can purchase a lifetime membership for a one-time payment of $125.

For more information about the senior center, contact Rochelle Jackson at 843-394-2432, ext. 700.