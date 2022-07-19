Lake City seniors celebrate Christmas in July

LAKE CITY, S.C. (July 18, 2022) — Christmas arrived several months early for some of Lake City’s seniors recently as staff and volunteers of the Senior Center celebrated Christmas in July by delivering gifts of household supplies, nonperishable foods and more.

The gifts are part of the Senior Centers programs to help homebound seniors and is the culmination of several months collecting donations from individuals and community organizations such as United Methodist Women.

“We put out a list of what we need back in May, and the community gave from the heart,” said Mildred Brown, Senior Center coordinator.

After collecting and organizing the donations, Brown and her team put together packages of laundry baskets or large gift-bags filled with items for the July 15 deliveries.

“No donation is too small, we just ask people to give something they know they would use,” Brown said. “We combine the donations to provide seniors with a gift of things they can use and enjoy.”

Brown said some of the favorite items in the baskets and gifts bags include:

Campbell soup – especially the beef the chicken

Moon Pies

Crackers

While the Christmas in July deliveries have been completed, Brown noted it’s never too late to donate as they also provide gifts and meals for the seniors around the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Whatever the heart leaves, we will receive,” said Brown.

For more details about the Senior Center activities and programs, call (843) 394-2432 or visit the center at 198 N. Acline St., Lake City.

