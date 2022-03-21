Lake City slots COVID aid for housing, infrastructure projects

LAKE CITY, S.C. – Affordable housing, employee recruitment plans, water and sewer system improvements and employee bonuses are some of the ways Lake City officials will use $3.2 million in American Rescue Plan money.

The city has received $1.6 million with the rest of the federal aid arriving in October, City Administrator William Hall said.

President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021. It included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments. Across the United States, state and local governments reported at least $117 billion of expected revenue in 2020, according to an analysis by the Associated Press. Today, many cities and states have excess money, boosted partly by the American Rescue Plan money.

Lake City, Hall said, didn’t declare any revenue losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The city waived late fees and penalties for eight months on its water bills, and didn’t disconnect any customers.

“We worked with them for 90 days to get them caught out,” Hall said. “That’s really lost revenue, but we watched our expenses. Even though our revenues were down, we were very cautious with our expenses. We knew we were facing a challenge. So, what we did was cut back on expenses. We literally had some money go back into the fund balance.”

The adjustments to spending balanced the revenue losses experienced by the utilities department, he said.

The American Rescue Plan money will be used to improve the community, Hall said. The American Rescue Plan money must be used by 2026. Lake City officials are working on plans that will improve the quality of life for Lake City residents, Hall said.

Approximately 6,700 people call Lake City home.

“We are working on projects that will best benefit the community,” Hall said.

The city has received positive feedback about the city’s American Rescue Plan projects that are in the works or under consideration, Mayor Lovith Anderson said.

“Our infrastructure is old. A lot of has been here since the 1960s,’ Anderson said. “It needs to be upgraded. We are trying to take on a monumental task and get as much of it upgraded as we possibly can.”

Residents are happy when the city can fix streets and prevent water lines from breaking and “squirting water all over the place,” Anderson said.

“We want to make sure our equipment and operations are in good shape, and everybody knows what’s going on,” he said.

The city also is experiencing staffing problems, Anderson said, and is launching incentives to attract potential and retain employees to Lake City. The incentives, in some instances, go beyond signing bonuses.

First, all city employees worked through the pandemic and received bonuses for keeping the doors open and providing city services. Those bonuses totaled $309,100, which was taken from the federal aid the city received in October 2021.

Retention, recruitment and housing

Lake City officials are going a couple of steps farther than signing bonuses in order to attract first responders.

Signing bonuses are received today and spent tomorrow, Hall said.

“What we are offering in the city of Lake City is a little more tangible to recruit first responders and have them live in the communities they serve. We are going to contribute $5,000 toward a purchase of a home,” he said.

The home will appreciate over the years and be worth more than $5,000 over the years, he said.

“That $5,000 now turns into $10,000,” he said.

The money is put in escrow in the first-responder’s home, Hall said.

“It’s an investment into our communities as well as an investment into the essential staff members we want to bring into our family environment here at the city of Lake City,” Hall said.

Lake City Police Chief Joseph Cooper said it’s important for police officers to live in the communities they serve. Their presence makes a difference to the people in the neighborhood.

“It gives them more of a one-and-one. … I think you will patrol better and take care of the community better. At the end of the day, I think it gives the community some peace of mind that they have a police officer actually live in your community,” he said.

Housing, Cooper said, has been an issue in the hiring of police officers.

Lake City wants to offer police officers more than a job, Cooper said. The city wants to offer recruits a career in law enforcement.

“We want them to stay longer and invest in what we have,” Cooper said.

The city has a dedicated Realtor and mortgage broker that will help recruits find housing and financing for a mortgage, Hall said.

“In our conversation with our mortgage broker, a normal mortgage company is looking for a 620 on your credit score. The good thing about this program is we have a mortgage broker who has agreed to work with people that have a 580-credit score. That’s a major ask and a major offering to people,” Hall said.

For recruits that don’t have a 580-credit score, the broker will put them on a plan to build their credit, Hall said.

Affordable housing

City officials want to use some city-owned property to construct affordable housing, Hall said. The city is working with a local architectural company construct affordable housing for city residents.

“The moms and pops that are living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Hall said. “Now, we have houses that are on the plans to be built that are $175,000 to $180,000, but these will be in the $90,000 range,” he said. “It will be something we can say that will be truly affordable for people that work 9-to-5 seven days a week or two jobs to keep food on the table,” he said.

Infrastructure repairs are scheduled:

Refurbishing the Checkerboard Water Tank and Matthews Street Water Tank for a total cost of $600,000. The two water tanks need to be maintained to pass upcoming state inspections. The federal aid money was allocated toward these projects, but city officials have applied for state grants for the projects. If the grants are approved, the federal aid money will be earmarked for other projects, Hall said.

Repair the sewer cave-in on Carver Street and Floyd Avenue. The cost of those repairs are $160,000. “We are replacing the whole line,” Hall said.

The $1.5 million Martha Law Drive sewer replacement project is on the list. Grants applications are being written and the scope of the project still is being finalized, Hall said.

Sewer system maintenance is a project slated to receive money from the federal aid Lake City will receive this October.

The City Council will continue to seek ways to use the federal aid to improve the community, Anderson said.