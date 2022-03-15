Lake City teacher arrested Tuesday

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- Stacy Leanne Sims of Lake City has been arrested on charges of child neglect and assault and battery in the third degree and placed on administrative leave by Florence County School District 3, according to press releases.

Florence County School District 3 and the city of Lake City issued press statements Tuesday, following Sims arrest by the Lake City Police Department.

The school district notified the police department about allegations pertaining to an incident with students. The school district and Lake City Police Department are continuing to investigate.

The incident happened at the Lake City Early Childhood Development Center and involved a teacher and two children, ages 5 and 6, according to the city of Lake City's statement.

Sims was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by the legal custodian and faces two additional counts of assault and battery, third degree, involving a minor, according to the city's statement.

She was arrested and transferred to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center Monday by the Lake City Police Department.

Bail has been set at $7,500 for each of the child neglect charges.

She also has been instructed to follow the guidelines set by the school district and to avoid contact with the victims and victim's families by direct or indirect contact through social media or third-party contact.

The assault and battery charges weren't included in her bail hearing Tuesday.

Sims first court appearance date was set for 9 a.m. April 28.

Harris Bail Bonds of Florence, S.C., posted bond for Sims.

Sims has been a teacher with Florence School District Three for 10 years.

"FSD3 has high expectations for all employees as our goal is to provide all students with a quality education in a safe environment. FSD3 expects all employees to treat all students with respect, empathy and compassion," according to the school district's statement.

No further details will be released at this time.

Contact the Lake City Police Department, 843-374-5411, or Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-TIPS, with any information related to this incident.