Lake City's back-to-school bash set Wednesday

LAKE CITY, S.C. (July 25, 2022) – It’s the last days of summer and Lake City’s kids are preparing to head back to the classroom.

School is the first step to success, and the city of Lake City wants to help prepare students for that success with a little something while wrapping up the summer with a Back-to-School Bash at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Join us on the Village Green for a free evening with refreshments and school supplies, while they last, as well as a movie and games.

Games include cornhole, hula hoops, ring toss, and more, and will start at 7 p.m. The movie, Illumination’s “Sing 2,” will play on the inflatable big screen at dusk. Children under age 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

In the event of inclement weather, the Back-to-School Bash will move into the Bean Market.

For updates, visit the City of Lake City Facebook page.

