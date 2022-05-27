Lamar High School sends 46 into the world

LAMAR, S.C. – The high school journey ended for 46 Lamar High School seniors Friday morning during commencement exercises at the Silver Foxes gym.

Lamar High School’s honor graduates were Sha’Kiya, Shy’yonna Boone, Zi’Kiya Zy’yonna Boone, John Walker Evans, valedictorian; Kathialena Inez Garcia and Nyanza Terriale Cecial Waiters, salutatorian.

Honor graduates are students with a grade-point average of 4.25 or higher.

It was an unusual journey for the seniors – one interrupted and filled with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waiters discussed the impact of the pandemic on the Class of 2022.

“There was the pandemic where everyone was glad to be out of school until we realized we might not have gone back,” Waiters said.

The Class of 2022 was able to return to high school and gather with family, friends, faculty and classmates to take a step in a new direction.

“Now, we are all here today. Our high school journey has come to an end. It’s time for the real world whether that be college, the workforce or military. We’re all going to make something ourselves,” she said.

The Class of 2022 has the opportunity to change the community, state and world, she said, adding she is confident the new graduates will make become instruments of change.

“There’s no doubt that we will continue to be the hottest thing smoking out of Lamar High School,” she said.

She concluded her speech with three steps to success – know who you are, concentrate on showing up fully in the present moment and be patient and persistent.

“Life is what you make it. So make it amazing,” she said.

Graduation is a day of reflection, thankfulness and inspiration, Evans said.

Evans said it has been a joy to get to know and bond with the Cass of 2022 over the years. He also thanked the seniors’ parents for their support and the faculty and staff for the knowledge they imparted and their care and attention to the students.

“At our best and worst you have all been there pushing us to strive for greatness and to succeed in and outside the classroom,” Evans said.

Evans encouraged the Class of 2022 to look back on graduation day as a day of joy and excitement.

“Excitement for not only what is to come but our potential to make inspiring contributions every day by being true to ourselves, our values and our aspirations,” Evans said.

The 46 Lamar High School graduates were called individually to receive their diplomas from Lamar High School Principal Marlon Thomas. After all the graduates returned to their seats, Garcia conducted the turning of the tassels ceremony.

A few seconds later, the Class of 2022 tossed the graduation caps into the air in celebration of the end of one journey and start of another.

The Lamar High School Silver Powerhouse Band seniors performed the alma mater to close the ceremony.