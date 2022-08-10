Larry Fleet to perform pre-race concert at Cook Out Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway will welcome rising country music star Larry Fleet to perform the pre-race concert in advance of the 73rd running of the Cook Out Southern 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race.

The concert will be performed from the pre-race stage on the start-finish line in advance of the first race of the Cup Series Playoffs at the track "Too Tough To Tame."

“Before the green flag waves to start the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, Larry Fleet will entertain with his original flavor of country music that our race fans are sure to enjoy,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp,. “Larry Fleet is one of the rising stars of country music; I heard him perform earlier this year and he was outstanding. We look forward to welcoming him to a track that, just like him, is 'Too Tough To Tame.'”

“I’ve been a NASCAR fan for a long time, but have never made it to a race in person,” said Fleet. “Getting to perform at Darlington before my first race in person is something I’m really looking forward to and it’s going to be a great time.”

A blue-collar, Tennessee native, Fleet grew up with a love of music sparked by an eclectic mix of influences spanning Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. To make ends meet, he spent tireless hours working construction jobs – never losing sight of his dream to make music. A chance encounter with Jake Owen in 2017 led to a collaborative friendship and an opening slot on the road.

Shortly thereafter, Fleet was sharing the stage with one of his heroes - Willie Nelson - and etching his mark in the Nashville songwriting community, co-writing with esteemed tunesmiths Rhett Akins, Brett James, and Kendell Marvel.

The hard-working family man is turning heads now with full-length album, Stack of Records (Big Loud Records), produced by Joey Moi, the follow up to his aptly titled first project, Workin’ Hard.

Breakout hit “Where I Find God” – a powerful ode to finding peace in a higher power’s presence – is featured on the new set, garnering Fleet praise for his “emotive vocals” (Billboard) and amassing over 25 million official music video views. Fleet recently wrapped a run supporting Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour and will embark on his debut headlining One For The Road Tour on Sept. 15 in Omaha, Neb.

The Shriners Children’s presents Darlington Labor Day Race Weekend on Sept. 3-4. The event kicks off with the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Xfinity Series race on Sept. 3 at 3 p.m. and finishes with the start of the Cup Series Playoffs in the 73rd running of the crown jewel Cook Out Southern 500 on Sept. 4 at 6 p.m.