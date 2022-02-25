Leatherman, Hamilton receive Marion Medallion awards

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sunlight streamed into the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center lobby Friday morning as two champions of the Pee Dee region received Marion Medallions.
This year’s recipients exude the qualities – hard work, resourcefulness, a love of community and a strong desire to help others. These are the same qualities present in each of the 26 previous Marion Medallion award winners.
In the beauty of the Performing Arts Center surrounded by friends and family, Florence Realtor Jean Leatherman and Pee Dee Coalition Executive Director Ellen Hamilton received Marion Medallions.
Leatherman was recognized for her philanthropic donations to the Pee Dee region and her commitment to public school education, professional education, medicine, nursing, health care and the community.
Hamilton was honored for her commitment to victims of domestic abuse, child abuse and domestic violence. Hamilton helped organize the Pee Dee Coalition in 1986. Her resourcefulness and devotion to the Pee Dee region has seen the organization expand from three counties to seven over the past 35 years.
The Marion Medallion awards were initially presented in 2012. They are given each year by Francis Marion University and the Morning News to recognize those who diligently work to make the Pee Dee region a better place to work and live.
FMU President Dr. Fred Carter announced the first recipient – Leatherman.
No one has worked harder, Carter said, than Leatherman to unite this community and region.
“Her beliefs are pure and simple. They focus predominantly on helping other people, especially those who aren’t in a position to help themselves. She’s lived a life of service simply because it comes so naturally to her. It’s ingrained in every fiber of her being.”
Leatherman graciously accepted the award and thanked family and friends for joining her at the ceremony. She said she was deeply honored and humbled to be recognized.
Leatherman, the wife of the late Sen. Hugh Leatherman, said she is proud of Francis Marion University and the work it does in the community, and supports the Morning News’ mission to keep the Pee Dee region informed about people, events and the community.
“Francis Marion is our anchor. It is our public university,” she said. “It changes lives one person at a time and one family at a time.”
The university gives people a chance to become productive citizens, care for their families and make the Pee Dee ‘the best place to live in the world.”
It was a privilege, she said, to be married to Hugh Leatherman.
“It has been a magical time. That’s because of vision. It’s because of leadership. It’s because of collaboration and the right people at the right place at the right time who were doing good things to elevate the lives of our people,” she said. “Hugh always said, ‘Get a great education. No one can ever take that away from you.”
Leatherman concluded her remarks with these words:
“I can’t go without thanking my family and all of their support and all of my friends who call me, check on me and make sure I’m trying to eat something. I thank you all for your love and support. You all have been wonderful, especially through the last few months.”
Morning News President Matt Tranquill announced the second recipient – Hamilton.
Tranquill thanked the university and Carter for making the Medallion Awards presentation possible.
Hamilton, Tranquill said, has worked her entire adult life to help victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse.
“She is receiving the Marion Medallion today for her commitment to the victims of sexual, domestic and child abuse, but will be the first to tell you this award belongs to every volunteer, employee and supporter of the Pee Dee Coalition," Tranquill said.
The Pee Dee Coalition sponsors a 24/7 crisis hotline as well as community victim assistance, alternatives to violence and prevention education and emergency and transition shelters in the Pee Dee region.
The Coalition’s mission is to reduce family violence, sexual assault and child abuse. The organization is staffed by more than 70 employees throughout the Pee Dee region.
Hamilton thanked Francis Marion University and the Morning News for recognizing the work of the Pee Dee Coalition.
“It sounds trite to say there is inadequate time to acknowledge all of those who have been instrumental in the progress of the Coalition. It was those in the beginning who were generous with their time and their faith and their tolerance, at least to my face, of the Coalition and relentless pursuit for change,” Hamilton said.
April 1 marks the 35th year of the Coalition’s crisis help line and on-site response to area hospitals, Hamilton said. Trained volunteers made the help line and on-site response happen.
“We have tried our best to be innovative, resourceful and good stewards of our government dollars and to lay the groundwork for the future knowing that sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence are widespread social problems. They have been and unfortunately will continue to be experiences that occur far too frequently,” she said.
The Pee Dee Coalition will continue to focus its services to make the Pee Dee region a safer, more compassionate community in which to live, Hamilton said.
She concluded with this:
“On behalf of all our staff, our county chapter boards, our Board of Directors, our donors and all that we have taught, sheltered, supported or influenced, we are grateful and appreciative of this award,” she said.