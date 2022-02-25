Leatherman, Hamilton receive Marion Medallion awards

“It has been a magical time. That’s because of vision. It’s because of leadership. It’s because of collaboration and the right people at the right place at the right time who were doing good things to elevate the lives of our people,” she said. “Hugh always said, ‘Get a great education. No one can ever take that away from you.”

Leatherman concluded her remarks with these words:

“I can’t go without thanking my family and all of their support and all of my friends who call me, check on me and make sure I’m trying to eat something. I thank you all for your love and support. You all have been wonderful, especially through the last few months.”

Morning News President Matt Tranquill announced the second recipient – Hamilton.

Tranquill thanked the university and Carter for making the Medallion Awards presentation possible.

Hamilton, Tranquill said, has worked her entire adult life to help victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse and child abuse.