Lee Enterprises forms investigative reporting teams

Lee Enterprises, parent company of the Morning News, is shining an investigative reporting spotlight across its 77 daily news markets throughout the country.
Lee recently announced its new 12-member Public Service Journalism team, which is composed of veteran reporters who will function as three teams across the company’s East, Midwest and West news regions.
The investigative reporting roles are newly created positions intended to drive public accountability journalism throughout Lee’s local news markets, including the Morning News.
“The creation of our Public Service Journalism team strengthens our company’s commitment to investigative and data journalism, because it’s the work that can truly make a difference in the communities we serve,” said Jason Adrians, Lee Enterprises’ vice president-local news. “At Lee Enterprises, we’re investing in local news talent and tools, premium reporting and storytelling, and the development of young journalists.”
Lee’s new Public Service Journalism team members bring expertise in various topical backgrounds, including public safety, public health, government, social justice and the environment.
The regional Public Service Journalism teams will assist reporters in local markets with access to public records, track taxpayer money and government spending, examine data related to health, crime and safety issues and serve as watchdogs for communities across the country. In their previous reporting roles both inside Lee newsrooms and in other news markets, these team members’ work has helped free the innocent, put the guilty behind bars and change laws.
The teams include a Pulitzer Prize finalist; three members of the nationally renowned ProPublica Local Reporting Network; a grant recipient from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting; a regional Edward R. Murrow Regional Award winner; top national award recipients from Investigative Reporters and Editors and the national Society of Professional Journalists; and a data journalism specialist and former reporter and researcher for the Pulitzer Prize-winning Better Government Association in Chicago.
Work by these teams has already begun, with in-depth reporting on leading causes of death throughout more than a dozen Lee markets publishing in recent weeks and a recently published investigation, in partnership with ProPublica, on a systemic pattern of abuse and mistreatment of mental health patients in a state-run facility in Illinois.
PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM TEAM
EAST REGION
Patrick Wilson: Member of the Richmond Times-Dispatch state politics team since 2017. Previously worked at The Virginian-Pilot, the Winston-Salem Journal and the Potomac News in Northern Virginia. Michigan native and graduate of Michigan State University with a journalism degree. Was a member of the ProPublica Local Reporting Network and reported on the influence of Virginia’s largest electric utility on state energy law in 2020, a project that resulted in a first-place award for investigative reporting from the Virginia Press Association. Awarded the Virginia Coalition for Open Government’s FOI Media Award for his use of public records that showed a former state lieutenant governor helped create a job for himself at a public university where he had been on the governing board.
Alison Burdo: A reporter for The Press of Atlantic City and a Local Reporting Network fellow with ProPublica, where her investigative work has focused on the casino industry and its impact on the local community. Before joining the South Jersey news organization, she supported the launch of the nonprofit Philadelphia Center for Gun Violence Reporting. Previously, she was a digital journalist with the Philadelphia Business Journal, where her news coverage of the city's soda tax earned a Keystone Press Award, and NBC10 in Philadelphia, where she was part of the reporting team that earned an Edward R. Murrow Regional Award. Her reporting also has appeared in The Philadelphia Inquirer, WHYY’s Billy Penn, Green Philly, Crain’s Chicago Business and WTTW’s “Chicago Tonight.”
Virginia Annable: Virginia Annable joins the East Public Service Journalism Team from the Hickory Daily Record in Catawba County, N.C. She has covered local news, business and government in western North Carolina for five years. In her time at the Daily Record, Annable has worked on several statewide projects, including efforts with the North Carolina News Collaborative focused on growth and business. Her project on North Carolina’s economic recovery from COVID-19 was selected for a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Annable’s data-driven reporting work includes a deep dive into COVID-19 vaccine distribution and an investigation into life expectancy in various North Carolina localities. Annable also has worked at the Lenoir News-Topic in Caldwell County, N.C. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Florida in Gainesville, where, during the 2016 presidential election, she reported for Electionland, a collaboration with ProPublica that focused on investigating instances of voter fraud and suppression.
Hayleigh Colombo: Hayleigh Colombo is a journalist based in Columbus, Ohio, who specializes in public affairs reporting. Since 2019, she's served as a reporter for Columbus Business First, covering workforce issues, education and diversity. Previously, Colombo was a reporter at Indianapolis Business Journal covering city affairs, including issues of poverty and inequality. Hayleigh served as a K-12 education reporter for the nonprofit online news platform Chalkbeat Indiana. She also worked as a business and higher education reporter for the Lafayette Journal & Courier in Indiana. Hayleigh graduated from Butler University in 2012 with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science. She currently serves as president of the Society of Professional Journalists' Central Ohio Pro chapter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!