MARION, S.C. – Marion has a new option in town for hot slices of pizza named after familiar locations. The Marion Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Leo’s Pizza recently welcoming owners Chelsey Gasque and Josh Gasque.

“We are open six days a week,” Chelsey Gasque said. She had no problems coming up with the unique name and mascot for the business.

“Leo is my dog and I love him dearly,” Gasque said. “I’m also a Leo. That’s my astrological sign and my husband is also a Leo and he is in law enforcement. I thought that Leo was the cutest thing so he had to be the mascot for the restaurant.”

The new pizzeria in downtown Marion offers outdoor dining on 508 N. Tom Gasque Ave.

“We offer handcrafted pizzas,” she said. “We make our own sauce. We use quality ingredients and we offer a unique atmosphere here in Marion. We also offer craft beer and a good selection of different wines that you can’t get anywhere else around here.”

Gasque said the response from the community has been supportive.

“We couldn’t be more thankful,” she said. “People have been very receptive and I love that we have outdoor dining. It’s pet friendly, which is something different and unique.

Pizzas on the menu are named after streets in Marion. The popular B.G Parkway features onions, peppers, olives, mushrooms, Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon and mozzarella. Another hit is the Withalachochee offering italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef and mozzarella.

“It’s to make it more local and people recognize that’s the street they live on or grew up on,” Gasque said. “It’s just something to pull the community in more.”

Gasque said she started making pizzas in her home and developed her skills through taste tests with friends.

“I just kept going until I got it perfected,” she said. “We cook all of our pizzas on stones, so that really adds to the crust and the texture. It gives it more of char and a crisp on the bottom of pizza that is different from anywhere else.”

Gasque said she wants customers to enjoy the environment they created.

Leo’s Pizza is open Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.